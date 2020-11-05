BJP Chief Nadda Notes 'Trump Accused Of Mishandling COVID' As Biden Nears US Poll Victory

As US Presidency still hangs in balance, BJP chief J P Nadda made a big statement on Thursday, observing that US President Donald Trump has been accused of not handing Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the US- which still remains the worst-hit nation by the pandemic. Comparing Trump's mishandling to PM Modi's COVID handling, Nadda said 'PM Modi saved 130 crore people with a timely decision (lockdown). US has seen 98,02,374 cases and 2,39,842 deaths due to Coronavirus till date.

JP Nadda: 'Donald Trump accused of not handling COVID'

"American elections results are being announced today. Donald Trump has been accused of not handling Coronavirus properly. This is what he has been accused of, right? But Modiji saved India's 130 crore people by taking a timely decision," said Nadda at a poll rally in Bihar's Darbhanga. The last phase of Bihar polls will be held on November 7, with results being declared on November 10.

#WATCH: Results of US elections are being declared and the allegation against Donald Trump is that he could not handle COVID-19 properly, but Modi ji saved the country with 130-crore population by taking timely decision: BJP President JP Nadda in Darbhanga#BiharElections pic.twitter.com/Rs67IHqHDL — ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2020

Donald Trump and COVID

Trump who had earlier downplayed Coronavirus's effects - terming it a 'Chinese virus', changed track and called it the 'worst thing to hit the US'. While initially, Trump claimed to have the country 'up and running by Easter', he extended its social distancing restrictions till April 30. Post its expiry, Trump has actively promoted 'opening the country up', refused to wear a mask, often contradicted his own Centre for Disease Control chief Robert R. Redfield and slammed his top immunologist Dr. Anthony Fauci. He was also infected by the virus, but continues to urge people to 'not live in fear' of the virus, holding large rallies with minimal COVID-19 protocols.

US election results awaited

After a massive campaign, US witnessed a very close election battle between incumbent President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden on November 3. With record mail-in ballots being polled amid the raging COVID-19 pandemic, the results were inconclusive on November 3, as millions of ballots remained to be counted. As per latest AP polls, Biden has amassed 264 electoral college votes, while leading in key swing states like Pennsylvania and Georgia, after winning Michigan and Wisconsin. Biden broke Barack Obama's record of 2008 elections getting 70,330,000 votes as of 2:38 PM local time, according to The Associated Press.

Trump, on the other hand, has filed lawsuits in Pennsylvania and Michigan demanding better access for campaign observers to locations where ballots are being processed and counted. His campaign has also moved the Supreme Court to halt the counting of ballots received up to three days after the election. Trump, who lags behind Biden with just 214 electoral college votes, has claimed 'We have already won the election', inspite of millions of votes left to be counted.