BJP Did Not Highlight Local Issues In Campaigns: Cong's Meem Afzal On J'khand Poll Results

Congress leader Meem Afzal on Monday reacting to the Jharkhand Assembly results, said, "The BJP top brass during the election campaigns in the state did not pay heed to the local issues, but highlighted the national issues. Thus, they could not connect with the people of the state."

Jharkhand Assembly elections

The Jharkhand Assembly elections have been conducted in five phases. While the polls commenced on November 30, the other phases of voting took place on December 7, 12, 16, and 20. The approximate voter turnout for all 81 assembly constituencies of Jharkhand was 65.17 per cent. The incumbent CM Raghubar Das is the BJP’s candidate for the post again if it comes back to power. On the other hand, JMM's Hemant Soren has been declared as the CM face of the opposition alliance comprising Congress, JMM, and RJD. In the 2014 assembly election, the BJP alliance had won 42 out of 81 seats in the Jharkhand Assembly elections. While the BJP emerged as the single-largest party winning 37 seats, its pre-poll ally AJSU won five seats helping it form the government.