BJP forms election manifesto committee in UP

Lucknow, Nov 14 (PTI) Ahead of the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, the BJP has formed an election manifesto committee which will be headed by state Finance Minister Suresh Khanna.

BJP MP and former Uttar Pradesh Police chief Brij Lal will be the vice-chairman of the committee, media co-in-charge for the state unit of the party Abhay Singh said on Sunday.

Members of Parliament Rajesh Verma, Vijay Pal Tomar, Rita Bahuguna Joshi, Seema Dwivedi and Kanta Kardam, and party leader Pushkar Mishra will be members of the committee, he said. PTI NAV IJT

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)