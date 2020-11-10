'BJP Instructed LJP': Congress Alleges Plot By BJP Against JDU As LJP Acts As Vote-cutter

As election trends have shown BJP to be emerging as the single largest party while LJP acting as the vote cutter for JDU, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has termed it a plot by the BJP against its own ally JDU.

"Nitish Ji did not get the number of seats he was expecting, this means BJP had instructed LJP so that Nitish Kumar gets less number of votes," Chowdhury said.

Despite the Mahagathbandhan moving towards a defeat as per the election trends, the Congress leader seemed to be taking pride and saying "Mahagathbandhan has won on moral grounds" as Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself had to come to Bihar to conduct rallies ahead of the elections.

"To defeat Tejashwi, the Delhi sultanate was together and especially PM Modi Ji had to come to Bihar. PM Modi had to try hard to defeat 30-year-old Tejashwi. On moral grounds, Mahagathbandhan has won," he said.

As the Nitish Kumar-led JDU had been in power for 15 years and is moving towards a fourth term in the state, Chowdhury raised questions on the age of the government, possibly trying to say that if NDA government comes to power yet again with Nitish Kumar as the CM, this government may not complete its full term.

"It is difficult to say till when this government will be in power. The age of this government is a big question mark," he said.

READ | Bihar Election Results 2020 LIVE Updates: EC Declares Result Of 8 Seats, NDA Wins 5

READ | Bihar Elections: JAP's Pappu Yadav Doubts EVMs After Congress, Demands Paper Ballots

Latest election trends

The early election trends showed the Mahagathbandhan in the lead while the NDA trailing behind, however, the tables seemed to be turning against the grand alliance as NDA took the lead in the 243 seat assembly.

As per the election commission, the NDA has gained a sizeable edge against the Mahagathbandhan with the BJP winning 3 seats and leading at 72 while JDU has won 2 seats and leading at 41 seats. The VIP has won 1 seat and leading at 4 seats while the HAM is leading at 3 seats. So far, the NDA seems to be crossing the halfway mark required to form the government.

From the Mahagathbandhan fold, the Tejashwi Yadav led RJD has won 2 seats and leading at 67, while Congress has won 1 seat and leading at 19 and the Left parties combined are leading at 18 seats.

The other parties mainly BSP are leading at 2 seats, AIMIM leading at 5 seats, Independent at 3 seats, while the LJP which was earlier seen to be leading in a few seats has taken a backseat and is leading at none according to latest election commission trend.

READ | Bypolls 2020 Results Trends: BJP Leads In MP, Gujarat And UP; Congress Ahead In Haryana

READ | 'NDA Will Come Forward': BJP-JD(U) Confidence Intact As MGB Leads Marathon In Early Trends