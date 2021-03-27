BJP MP Locket Chatterjee Alleges TMC Goons Attacked Her; Sustains Severe Eye Injury

As Bengal's phase-1 elections conclude with 79.79% voter turnout, BJP has alleged that its MP Locket Chatterjee was attacked by TMC goons led by GP Pradhan Bidyut Biswas on Saturday, while she was campaigning in Kodalia. Chatterjee has allegedly sustained an eye-injury after some TMC workers allegedly threw colour at her at a Holi program. Throughout the day, while polling was underway on 30 seats in Bengal across five districts - Bankura, Purulia, Jhargram, West Medinipur and East Medinipur, several instances of violence were reported.

Locket: 'TMC goons threw colour into my eyes'

"I was campaigning in a battery rickshaw at a Holi program where many women and children were present. They asked me to join them and the women tried to put colour on me. When I refused saying Corona, I saw two men forcibly pushed in saying that I had to get colour applied. They threw something on my face, as I had worn spectacles, not much went into my eyes. But some of it did and I saw they were wearing TMC badges," she said adding, "The women were scared and hid behind them. They abused me and my eyes started to burn. Like acid." READ | TMC doesn't question authenticity of 'Mamata tape'; slams BJP for spreading misinformation

BJP & TMC workers clash at Medinipur

Earlier in the day, as polls concluded in East Medinipur, a TMC worker outside Nirmal Hirday Ashram School polling booth alleged, "After voting and before sealing of EVMs, 2 BJP workers entered the booth but central forces didn't stop them. The two BJP workers were removed from the booth when we protested and called media persons.". In retaliation, BJP worker said, "We are here to ensure that EVMs are protected".

West Bengal: BJP & TMC workers gather outside Nirmal Hirday Ashram School polling booth in Medinipur Assembly constituency in Paschim Medinipur. "After voting & before sealing of EVMs, 2 BJP workers entered the booth but central forces didn't stop them," a TMC worker says. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/D353ewrPrg — ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2021

Phase-1 Bengal elections conclude

Polling was conducted in the Patashpur, Kanthi Uttar, Bhagabanpur, Khejuri, Kanthi Dakshin, Ramnagar, Egra, Dantan, Nayagram, Gopiballavpur, Jhargram, Keshiary, Kharagpur, Garbeta, Salboni, Medinipur, Binpur, Bandwan, Balarampur, Baghmundi, Joypur, Purulia, Manbazar, Kashipur, Para, Raghunathpur, Saltora, Chhatna, Ranibandh and Raipur constituencies. A total of 191 candidates including 21 women were in the poll fray. While the polling day did witness both BJP and TMC rush to the EC, these seats recorded an approximate voter turnout of 79.79%. The voting for the remaining phases will take place on April 1, April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26 and April 29. The declaration of results is scheduled for May 2.