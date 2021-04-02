BJP Neta & Ex-IPS Annamalai Booked For 'threatening To Beat Up' DMK MLA Senthil Balaji

Taking action against former IPS officer-turned-BJP leader K Annamalai, an FIR has been filed for his 'abusive and threatening speech' against DMK MLA Senthil Balaji on Friday. Based on Balaji's complaint an FIR has been booked under IPC sections 153 (provocation), 506(criminal intimidation) & 65 of IT Act. Annamalai had threatened to 'beat up' DMK's Karur candidate - Senthil Balaji while campaigning in Aravakurichi. Tamil Nadu goes to polls on April 6 and its results will be declared on May 2.

Annamalai warns of 'Karnataka face'

Earlier on Thursday, while campaigning in Aravakuruchi, BJP candidate - K Annamalai reminisced his days in the police force, saying that he had beaten up many frauds. Stating that if he hits Senthil Balaji, all his teeth will fall out, he warned DMK to not bring out his 'Karnataka face'. Annamalai - the former Deputy Commissioner of Police (Bengaluru South) who had quit IPS at the age of 35 in 2019 - joined the BJP in August.

"If I hit Senthil Balaji, his teeth may fall out. How many frauds like you have I seen? If I get scared of you and touch you, you will complain that Annamalai is being violent. So I am warning the DMK people here. I am not ready to do violence, but I have another face - Karnataka face. I don't think I should show that. If you want, you complain to EC, I am not afraid. Justice will prevail," said Annamalai. READ | DMK chief MK Stalin says 'Faced MISA, not scared of raids' amid IT raid at daughter's home

Who is IPS Annamalai?

Annamalai, popularly known as 'Singham of Karnataka' had quit the police force in 2019 after ten years of service amid rumours of taking the political plunge. Annamalai had earned the moniker due to his tough police action after the 2017 riots in Bababudangiri in Chikkamagaluru, taking on criminals and communal elements in coastal Karnataka. Known for his tough cracking down on criminals, Annamalai was involved in organic farming and started ‘We The Leaders Foundation’ after quitting IPS. He has now been fielded by the BJP as the Tamil Nadu candidate for Aravakurichi.

Tamil Nadu polls

The two warring factions in AIADMK - of Deputy CM O Pannerselvam (OPS) and CM E Palaniswamy (EPS), reconciled after the party named incumbent E Palaniswamy as its CM candidate and O Panneerselvam as the chief of the 11-member steering committee. With Sasikala's 'retirement' from politics, AIADMK remains wary of her nephew who has vowed to 'revive Amma's golden rule'. In a bid to woo voters, CM EPS has announced a slew of social measures like Pongal gift hampers, farm loan waiver, free COVID-19 vaccines, passing school students etc which has been slammed by DMK M K Stalin calling it 'pre-poll appeasement'. Meanwhile, ex-CM Karunanidhi's successor - DMK chief MK Stalin eyes his maiden CM term as DMK cannot afford to lose a third straight Assembly election after sweeping the state in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls with 38 seats.