BJP Quashes TMC's Charge Of 'harboring Criminals' Ahead Of Nandigram Battle, To Meet EC

Quashing TMC's allegation that Suvendu Adhikari has been 'harbouring criminals' in Nandigram, the BJP on Monday, remarked that the claims by the ruling party were a result of Mamata Banerjee's 'frustration' and fear of defeat. Hitting back at Mamata Banerjee just days ahead of the high-pitched battle of Nandigram, Bengal BJP's Vice-President Jayprakash Majumdar pointed out the deterioration of the law & order situation in the state under the TMC regime. A delegation of the BJP is also set to meet the West Bengal EC CEO at 6 PM later today, possibly in connection with the TMC's charge.

Speaking to Republic TV on Monday, the Bengal BJP Vice-President said, "All these allegations are not only baseless but they are also proof of frustration. Frustration of Mamata Banerjee and the Trinamool. The question is whether common people will be able to cast their vote peacefully and freely." READ | TMC MP Sougata Roy absolves party over 85-yr old Nimta victim's death; cites age, ailments

"That is why the responsibility is on the Election Commission of India. It is a challenge for the ECI to conduct peaceful elections in West Bengal, unlike other states. West Bengal has a history of violent elections and under the Mamata Banerjee regime, we are seeing the death of hundreds of people. I would like to remind Mamata Banerjee that during the 2011 elections, there was the deployment of police forces from northeastern states," he added.

TMC writes to EC

In a letter to the Election Commission, the TMC has urged the election body to 'immediately round up any & all anti-social elements in East Midnapore & take them into preventive custody' to ensure a free and fair election. This comes after the first phase of polling on Saturday and just two days ahead of the second phase. Significantly, the second phase will witness the polling for Nandigram, where CM Mamata Banerjee will lock horns with her former aide and now BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari.

The TMC delegation which met the state's Chief Electoral Officer today has also sought restrictions on the deployment of armed forces from BJP ruled states for the second phase of polling. It is important to note that the EC has assured sufficient deployment of Central Forces to ensure 'free & fair' elections in the state. Moreover, the TMC delegation has also alleged that BJP's Suvendu Adhikari has been harbouring criminals who are non-residents of Nandigram at multiple locations in the constituency. The TMC has sought to 'direct necessary steps to apprehend all outside criminals harboured by Adhikari.

West Bengal polls

The voting percentage in 30 assembly seats that went to the polls during the first phase of West Bengal elections was 84.13 percent, according to an updated report of the Election Commission. Polling was "mostly peaceful", barring a few sporadic incidents of violence, an EC official said on Sunday. Of the 30 seats that went to the polls on Saturday, nine were in Purulia, four each in Bankura and Jhargram, six in Paschim Medinipur, and seven in Purba Medinipur district.