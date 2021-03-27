BJP Submits Alleged 'Mamata Tape' To EC; CM Heard Seeking Help From Nandigram BJP Leader

As Bengal's phase-1 polls get underway, BJP on Saturday has submitted an alleged tape of a conversation between CM Mamata Banerjee and BJP's Nandigram Vice-president Praloy Paul to Election Commission. In the tape, Banerjee is heard seeking Paul's help in Nandigram, while he refuses to leave Suvendu Adhikari's side. Banerjee and Adhikari's high-stake battle for Nandigram is scheduled for April 1. Polling is underway on 30 seats in Bengal across five districts - Bankura, Purulia, Jhargram, West Medinipur and East Medinipur where 191 candidates are in poll fray.

In the audiotape that I played now, state CM is seeking help from a BJP (Nandigram) district vice-president and requesting him to return to TMC. This shows that she has realised that TMC is losing the election: Shishir Bajoria, BJP. #WestBengalPolls pic.twitter.com/Qc06ycsKb6

Praloy Paul: "Tell me, Didi".

Mamata Banerjee: "You are a young man. I know you very well. Help us this time and there will be no problem."

Praloy Paul: "I and my family came into politics inspired by you. I held a rally, when you took oath as CM. I felt bad when I did not get the (district) president post."

Mamata Banerjee: "Who did that? Your local leader (Suvendu Adhikari), who did not allow us to visit Nandigram or enter Medinipur. You know everything, brother."

Praloy Paul: "Was it not possible for me to get a ticket?"

Mamata Banerjee: "Why do you think I am there? What happened with you was an injustice."

Praloy Paul: "I was beaten up by your Mahadev."

Mamata Banerjee: "I did not know earlier, now I am in Nandigram. So I am connecting with you."

Praloy Paul: "Didi, I am sorry I cannot do anything. I am going to remain in the party I am. No one can blame my family or me of corruption."

Mamata Banerjee: "You think everyone is honest now? Those who are with you in BJP, you think they are honest?"

Praloy Paul: "Didi, I only believe I am honest. I will be with my current party till they respect me and work honestly."

Mamata Banerjee: "You think your local leader is honest?"

Praloy Paul: "I can't talk on that. But when I was beaten by CPM, his family was with me. I have always supported their family. For more than 40 years, my father and Sisir babu have had good relations. How can I forget that?"

Mamata Banerjee: "We sent them. they worked under us. We fought against the CPM."

Praloy Paul: "Thank you Didi. For such a big leader to call me, but I cannot do anything for me."

Mamata Banerjee: "See what you can do. Thank you."