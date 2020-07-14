BJP To Seek Rajasthan Floor Test After Congress' Anti-Pilot Resolve Puts Gehlot On Brink

After the second Congress Legislative Party meet in as many days held on Tuesday in which Rajasthan Congress passed a resolution for disciplinary action against Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot and the rebel MLAs, sources say that the BJP is deciding to meet the Assembly Speaker. Sources say that post-CLP resolution, the Gehlot government will not have the numbers to sustain itself in power and the BJP will hence call for a floor test. Sources also said that CM Gehlot will sack Sachin Pilot as PCC chief along with two cabinet ministers.

Sources say that 104 MLAs present at the ongoing Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting at Fairmont Hotel in Jaipur have unanimously demanded that Sachin Pilot should be removed from the party. Sachin Pilot skipped the meeting even after an invitation was extended to him by the party.

Congress warned Pilot

In the first CLP meet on Monday, a resolution unanimously supporting the state government led by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot was passed. The resolution said that strict disciplinary action will be taken against any Congress MLA or office-bearer of the party directly or indirectly involved in anti-party activities. However, Congress hasn't managed to tide over claims that Gehlot's numbers from the CLP meeting are dangerously low.

Earlier. Congress in-charge for the state Avinash Pande had said that the party was giving 'a second chance' to Pilot adding that he expects all the MLAs to join in. However, Pilot's move to not attend the meet shows he is unmoved by Congress' offers and the Rajasthan chaos is a long-drawn battle.

READ | Congress Rajasthan CLP passes resolution to remove Sachin Pilot & his MLAs from the party

READ | Rajasthan tumult felt in Maharashtra; Uddhav-Pawar-Cong discuss BJP's 'October surprise'

29 calls in two days

This comes even as senior leaders of the party have made as many as 29 calls to Deputy CM and party's state chief Sachin Pilot in the last two days, sources said. Although frantic calls have been made, sources have informed that Pilot has held his grounds. While Congress general secretary Priyanka Vadra has dilled Pilot four times in the last two days, former party president Rahul Gandhi has called him once and KC Venugopal has called him three times.

Senior leader Ahmed Patel - whom Pilot met on Saturday night and submitted his grievances has made as many as fifteen calls to him. Moreover, P Chidambaram has also called Pilot six times in an attempt to resolve the ongoing Rajasthan crisis.

READ | Rajasthan Govt Crisis LIVE Updates: CM Gehlot to sack Sachin Pilot; BJP to seek floor test

READ | Rajasthan CM Gehlot surrounded by sycophants; Cong will lose 2023 election: Pilot camp MLA