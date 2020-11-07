BJP Unwavering Despite Exit Polls Predicting Defeat In Bihar, Firm On NDA Forming Govt

Issuing its first response to the Jan ki Baat Exit Polls for the Bihar Assembly Elections, BJP National Spokesperson Nalin Kohli remarked that the BJP and JDU will win enough seats to form the government again, contrary to the projections of the Exit Poll. As per the Jan ki Baat projections, the Mahagathbandhan is likely to form the government in Bihar. The BJP spokesperson asserted that with the race being minutely close, the 2020 election could go any way, irrespective of the Exit Poll projections. Polling for the 243-seater Assembly concluded on November 7 after the end of the third phase.

'I'll hold my horses': BJP Spokesperson

Speaking to Republic TV on Saturday evening, BJP Spokesperson Nalin Kohli said, "I will not pass any comment whether it (Exit Poll) is right or wrong. For me, there are two important takeaways from the figures that have just come up. One, this would be the numbers, like in any other exit poll, upto around 3 PM and voting continues to much later than that. Second, it's tight. In an election, where Pradip (Jan Ki Baat Founder) says that around 20 seats are going to be closely contested, this election could go any way, if the assumption is taken to be true."

READ | Bihar Elections 2020 Exit Poll: Tejashwi-led RJD Projected To Be The Single-largest Party

READ | 55.22% Voter Turnout In Bihar Polls Phase-3, Figure May Go Up As Voting Winds Up: EC

Specifically pointing towards the rise in the vote share of the Mahagathbandhan, the BJP Spokesperson stated confidently that results would come down to a very minute difference between the alliances. He highlighted that the growth of BJP in Bihar has been 'consistent' which can be seen from the increase in vote share in 2005 when it was 10% to 23-24% in 2019.

"What is difficult for me to accept is that is in 2019, the combined vote share of NDA was about 46% and the combined vote share of the Mahagathbandhan was about 23-24%. Now for it to nearly double and the race between NDA & Mahagathbandhan coming down to nearly 2-3% seems to be a very tall order. I'll hold my horses," Kohli told Republic TV.

#BiharExitPoll | Bihar Exit Poll 2020: Mahagathbandhan projected to form next govt; RJD single largest party as per Jan Ki Baat



Tune in to watch and share your views using the hashtag -https://t.co/rGQJsiKgt2 pic.twitter.com/Pm5wAqnlV9 — Republic (@republic) November 7, 2020

READ | Bihar Exit Poll: Mahagathbandhan Projected To Form Next Govt; RJD Single Largest Party

Jan ki Baat Exit Polls

With the third phase of polling for the Bihar Assembly Elections concluding, the Jan Ki Baat Exit Polls have predicted a nail-biting finish with the competition between the Mahagathbandhan and NDA alliances going down to the wire. As per the Jan ki Baat projections, the Tejashwi Yadav-led Mahagathbandhan winning the race to form the government. The Mahagathbandhan comprising of the RJD and Congress is set to win anywhere between 138 and 118 seats in the Bihar Assembly. On the other hand, the NDA alliance comprising of JDU and BJP is likely to win between 91-117 seats. Meanwhile, the LJP is projected to win between 8-5 seats while 6-3 seats are likely to fall in the Others category.

READ | Vote In Maximum Numbers, Set Record: PM Modi's Appeal To Bihar Voters