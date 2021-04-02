'BJP Will Betray Rangasamy, Ditch AINRC After Puducherry Polls,' Says Ex-CM Narayanasamy

Former Puducherry Chief Minister and senior Congress leader V Narayanasamy on Friday said that the BJP would ditch its NDA ally AINRC, after the Assembly elections in the Union Territory on April 6. In a video message, Narayanasamy ‘cautioned’ AINRC chief N Rangasamy, saying that all his expectations from the BJP-led Centre would be unfulfilled if the NDA won the polls and formed the government in Puducherry.

"If the BJP is really interested in the development of Puducherry, it could have brought several schemes when the AINRC had an alliance with the BJP between 2014 and 2016. The BJP will ditch the AINRC after the upcoming polls and Rangasamy will be betrayed by the saffron party," the senior Congress leader said. The AINRC led the NDA Puducherry government in 2011. READ | 'Puducherry's High Command has failed on all fronts': PM Modi attacks Congress

Narayanasamy said Union Home Minister Amit Shah had visited Puducherry on Thursday for a brief roadshow, but made no promises regarding statehood for Puducherry or the waiver of loans due from the state government to the Centre over the years.

The former CM further said if the NDA was voted to power in Puducherry, it would lead to unrest among people on religious grounds and peace would become a thing of the past. He appealed to the people to shun the NDA and support the Secular Democratic Alliance headed by Congress.

Narayanasamy slams IT raids on DMK leader

Narayanasamy, who himself resigned as Chief Minister after Congress lost the majority in the Puducherry assembly, also criticised the IT raids and search operations on the premises of DMK president MK Stalin’s son-in-law ahead of the Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

The Congress-led government in Puducherry lost the confidence vote in February in the face of its depleted strength of 11 against the opposition's 14 following the resignation of ruling dispensation MLAs.

On Tuesday, Narayanasamy ruled out any possibility of him taking on the mantle of chief ministership if the Congress-led alliance comes to power in Puducherry, saying he would turn down such an offer and would work 24X7 to strengthen the party in the Union Territory.