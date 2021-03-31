BJP Writes To EC Alleging Infiltration Of Illegal Voters Via Ferry Route, Seeks Action

Ahead of polling in Nandigram, a delegation of the Bhartiya Janata Party on March 31 wrote to the State Election Commission of West Bengal and requested intervention to restrain the infiltration of illegitimate voters of other constituencies and nationalities in Nandigram through the ferry route, and went on to demand the sealing of the route.

Outlining that the term 'People' denotes only the 'People of the particular constituency', the letter read, The Trinamool Congress sensing its defeat in the present election has constantly been adopting mechanisms to defeat the real mandate of the voters in Nandigram Assembly Sea, 210 West Bengal. Be it, indulging in the inducement, committing political murder, and now, using state machineries to infiltrate people from different constituencies."

Calling the alleged large scale illegal infiltration 'an insult' to the voters of Nandigram, BJP in the letter demanded, 'Immediate minoring and prevention' of the illegitimate voters from other constituencies and nationalities who are trying to 'hijack' the electoral process illegally.

BJP leader Arjun Singh in an exclusive conversation with Republic confirmed that party's step, and asserted that Banerjee with the help of the police is trying to get infiltrators to the polling booth, which can lead to a worrisome law and order situation in the region.

"The imposition of 144 should be imposed in a stricter manner and the border should be sealed to conduct free and fair elections in the region," he added.

Section 144 imposed in Nandigram

On March 30, the Election Commission imposed Section 144 of the CrPC in Haldia of the Purba Medinipur district under which comes Nandigram, the ground for the face-off between the Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee and her former lieutenant Suvendu Adhikari. The restrictions under the umbrella of the said Section came in to effect at 6:30 pm on March 30 and will be in force till April 2.

As per Section 144 of CrPC, the assembly of five or more people, excluding people on election duty or voters, is prohibited within 200 metres of the polling premises. Also, no cellular/ cordless phones or wireless devices would be allowed within 100 metre-perimeter of the polling premises, except those used by people on election duty.

No cellular/cordless phone, wireless sets shall be allowed within 100 meters of the polling premises except by persons on election duty: Sub-divisional magistrate, Haldia, East Midnapore #WestBengalPolls — ANI (@ANI) March 31, 2021

Mamata vs Suvendu

Though the CPM has also fielded Minakshi Mukherjee as its candidate in the region, all eyes will be on the face-off between Banerjee and Adhikari. In the many election rallies that have taken place, both Banerjee and Adhikari have exuded confidence that they will outshine the other with a significant margin.

It is pertinent to mention here that Banerjee first created a name for herself in politics during the 1980s by defeating late Somnath Chatterjee from Congress’ ticket in Nandigram in the Lok Sabha elections. Later, when she came up with Trinamool Congress, she picked up the land acquisition issue in Nandigram in 2007 and managed to oust the CPM from power within 4 years.

However, eventually, she chose Bhabanipur as her fort, and left Nandigram to the Adhikaris, only to meet him and fight for the region in the battleground of power in 2021.

Second phase of elections

In the second leg of assembly elections in West Bengal that is slated to take place on April 1, as many as 30 constituencies spanned over four districts-Bankura, West Midnapore, East Midnapore and South Parganas will hold voting to decide the fate of 171 candidates belonging to different political parties. Of the 171 candidates, only 11 per cent are women.

(Credits-PTI)

Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with non-stop breaking news from West Bengal in the run-up to the crucial assembly elections. Tap here to watch.