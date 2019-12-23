Jharkhand Polls: BJP's Poor Performance A Fitting Reply, Says Cong's Mallikarjun Kharge

Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge attacked the BJP saying that they did not win the elections because of the slowdown in the economy and the lack of effective measures taken to ensure employment.

Congress doubles down on BJP

Speaking to reporters on Monday afternoon, he said, "It is our duty to tell the people about the promises and tall claims made by the BJP. They keep on saying that all initiatives implemented are successful. Were GST and demonetisation successful? Where are the 15 lakh jobs promised earlier. Farmers are against them. People have made up their mind that if promises are not fulfilled, then a befitting reply will be given."

As per EC trends during the time of publishing, BJP is leading in 23 seats, JMM leading in 29 seats, Congress in 14 seats, RJD in 4 seats, and Babulal Marandi's JVM in 3 seats. The BJP and its allies AJSU, LJP who were initially touted to jointly contests the polls had a fallout leading to both parties fielding their own candidates against their saffron ally. While there is a possibility of AJSU and LJP joining a post-poll alliance with the BJP. The incumbent party faces a tough fight in the following key constituencies - Jamshedpur East, Chakradharpur, Litipara, Baghmara, and Jharia. PM Modi, Amit Shah, Yogi Adityanath, Priyanka Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi have all campaigned actively throughout the state in all five phases.

Earlier in the day, Manoj Jha of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) said that the verdict is a clear message to the PM had people are facing real issues and hyper-nationalistic pitches to the voters will not work in the BJP's favour. Jha said, "Jharkhand has given a very clear cut message. There is a gap that is not bridgeable between the BJP and our grand alliance which is under the leadership of the Hemantji. Since the formation of Jharkhand, this is the first time that the people have given a decisive mandate in favour of our grand alliance."

