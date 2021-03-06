BJP's Suvendu Adhikari To Be Fielded Against Mamata Banerjee For Nandigram Seat: Sources

Confirming the Nandigram face-off, top sources confirmed on Saturday, that Suvendu Adhikari will be fielded against CM Mamata Banerjee for the Nandigram constituency in the upcoming Bengal polls. With BJP likely to announce its candidate list this evening, BJP MP Arjun Singh said 'While Mamata Banerjee has said that she may contest from Tollygunj apart from Nandigram, Suvendu will contest from Nandigram only, if chosen". Bengal is set to go to polls in 8 phases - March 27, April 1, April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26 and April 29 with results to be announced on May 2.

BJP likely to release Bengal candidate list today; a day ahead of PM Modi's Brigade rally

Suvendu Vs Mamata for Nandigram?

Taking up BJP's challenge, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Friday, announced that she will contest only from the Nandigram seat in East Midnapore district, and not from Bhowanipore - where Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay will contest. While she also hinted that she may contest from Tollygunj, TMC announced the candidate list for the 291 seats it will contest on. The 291-candidate list includes 50 women, 42 Muslim candidates. The TMC will not contest for 3 seats of north Bengal.

Responding to her decision, Suvendu Adhikari said, "We want the son of Midnapore, not outsiders. We will see you on the battlefield. On 2nd May, you will lose and leave." Adhikari, is currently holding a tally in his home turf - Nandigram.

On January 18, Mamata set up the Nandigram faceoff by announcing that she will contest from Nandigram and Bhowanipore in the upcoming state polls. The ex-Nandigram MLA- who was the mastermind of the 2007 Nandigram agitation - responded, "I will leave politics if I fail to defeat her by half a lakh votes". While Adhikari has publically expressed his wish, BJP is yet to release its final candidate list after BJP CEC held a meeting to decide on Bengal poll candidates - chaired by PM Modi, JP Nadda, Amit Shah, BJP Bengal leaders - Kailash Vijayawargiya, Dilip Ghosh, Mukul Roy, Suvendu Adhikari, and others on the March 4.

What is the Nandigram agitation?

In 2007, Trinamool had spearheaded a massive protest against the Left government's move to acquire farmlands for a special economic zone (SEZ) to set up a chemical hub at Nandigram. The move evoked a massive outrage in the region with Bhumi Uchhed Pratirodh Committee (BUPC) blocking roads in Nandigram, which was broken by the state police deploying 3000 officers - leading to clashes between locals and police, with at least 11 killed in police firing. Launching the 'Maa, Mati, Manush' campaign, Trinamool severely resisted the land acquisition, leading to the govt shifting the project to Nayachar. The govt's severe police action and Mamata's aggressive protests led to the fall of the Left government in 2011- heralding her first term as CM.

