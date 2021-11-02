Bypoll Results 2021: Counting Of Votes In 3 Lok Sabha, 29 Assembly Seats Begins

The results of the electoral battle of 32 seats across 13 states and the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, held on October 30, will be announced today., November 2. The counting of votes for by-polls have begun at 8 am. The assembly by-elections were held in four seats in West Bengal, five seats in Assam, one seat each in Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Maharashtra, Mizoram, and Telangana, two seats each in Bihar, Karnataka, and Rajasthan, and three seats each in Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, and Meghalaya.

During voting in three Lok Sabha and 29 Assembly constituencies that went for by-elections, A turnout of 50 per cent to 80 per cent was recorded. The fate of prominent candidates like INLD leader Abhay Chautala, who quit the Haryana assembly in protest against Centre's three farm laws, Congress’ Pratibha Singh, wife of late chief minister Virbhadra Singh, former national footballer Eugeneson Lyngdoh and ex-minister from Telangana Eatala Rajender will be decided today.

The BJP held power in six, the Congress had nine, while the rest were with regional parties, out of the 29 Assembly seats. Due to the death of sitting members, three Lok Sabha seats –Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Mandi in Himachal Pradesh, and Khandwa in Madhya Pradesh– had to go to bypolls.

Bypoll results 2021

In Himachal Pradesh, for counting of votes of the Mandi parliamentary bypoll and Fatehpur, Arki and Jubbal-Kotkhai bypolls, 25 centres have been set up. State chief electoral officer (CEO) C Palrasu informed that for the Mandi seat, 11 counting observers have been deputed and for the Fatehpur, Arki and Jubbal-Kotkhai seats, three general observers have been deputed as counting observers.

In the bypolls to the Ellenabad Assembly constituency of Haryana In Haryana, 80 per cent voting was reported. The election was held due to the resignation of INLD leader Abhay Chautala as MLA.

Khandwa Lok Sabha's seat in Madhya Pradesh saw a turnout of 63.88 per cent. The election was necessitated as BJP MP Nand Kumar Singh Chauhan had died. While in the three Assembly seats, about 64.60 per cent of voting was recorded. In five assembly constituencies of Assam including Gossaigaon, Bhabanipur, Tamulpur, Mariani and Thowra, 69.60 per cent turnout was recorded.

In West Bengal’s four assembly constituencies, nearly 71 per cent votes were polled.

(Image: PTI)