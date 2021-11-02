Last Updated:

Bypoll Results For 13 States & 1 UT: TMC & Sena Score Wins; NDA & Congress Blow Hot & Cold

The results for byelections to 3 Lok Sabha constituencies and 29 assembly constituencies across 13 states and Dadra and Nagar Haveli, which is a UT, are out.

The results for byelections to three Lok Sabha constituencies and 29 assembly constituencies across 13 states and Dadra and Nagar Haveli are out. The three Lok Sabha seats where by-polls took place are Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa and Himachal Pradesh's Mandi. In Nagaland's Shamator-Chessore, Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party's candidate S Keoshu Yimchunger was elected uncontested.

Bharatiya Janata Party's Gyaneshwar Patil won the Khandwa Lok Sabha in MP with 6,30,462 votes while the closest contestant was Congress' Rajnagayansingh Purni with 5,48,962 votes. In Himachal's Mandi, Congress' Prathiba Singh secured 49.14% votes while BJP candidate  Brig. Khushal Chand Thakur got 48.14. For the first time, Shiv Sena won outside Maharashtra. Its candidate Kalaben Delkar triumphed Dadra and Nagar Haveli bypolls with a margin of more than 51,000 votes. 

In a huge setback for BJP in Himachal Pradesh where it is the ruling party, Congress won all three assembly seats. In Arki, the grand old party's candidate Sanjay won by a margin of 3,277 votes, defeating BJP's Rattan Singh Pal. Congress candidates Bhawani Singh Pathani and Rohit Thakur won in Fatehpur and Kotkhai respectively. In West Bengal, all seats were won by Mahara Banerjee's Trinamool Congress. The winners from the following seats were:

West Bengal

  • Dinhata: Udayan Guha- TMC
  • Gosaba: Subrata Mondal- TMC
  • Khardaha: Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay- TMC
  • Shantipur: Braja Kishor Goswami- TMC

Andhra Pradesh

  • Badvel (SC): Dasari Sudha- YSRCP

Assam

  • Bhabanipur: Pahnidhar Talukdhar- BJP
  • Gossaigaon: Jiron Basumatary- UPPL
  • Mariani: Rupjyoti Kurmi- BJP
  • Tamulpur: Jolen Daimary- UPPL
  • Thowra: Sushanta Borgohain- BJP

Bihar

  • Kusheshwar Asthan: Aman Bhushan Hajari- JD(U)
  • Tarapur: Rajeev Kumar Singh- JD (U)

Haryana 

  • Ellanabad: Abhay Singh Chautala- (INLD)

Karnataka

  • Hangal: Mane Shrinivas - (Congress)
  • Sindgi: Bhusanpur Balappa

Madhya Pradesh

  • Jobat: Sulochana Rawat- BJP
  • Prithvipur: Doctor Shishupal Yadav- BJP
  • Raigaon: Kalpana Verma- Congress

Maharashtra 

  • Deglur (SC): Antapurkar Jitesh Raosaheb- Congress 

Meghalaya

  • Mawphlang: Eugeneson Lyngdoh- UDP

  • Mawryngkneng: Pyniaid Sing Syiem- NPP

  • Rajabala: MD Abdus Saleh

Mizoram

  • Tuirial: K Laldawngliana- MNF

Rajasthan

  • Dhariawad: Nagraj- Congress
  • Vallabhnagar- Preeti Gajendra Singh Shaktawat- Congress

Telangana

  • Huzurabad: Eatala Rajender- BJP
