Bypoll Results For 13 States & 1 UT: TMC & Sena Score Wins; NDA & Congress Blow Hot & Cold

Image: Representational Image/PTI
The results for byelections to three Lok Sabha constituencies and 29 assembly constituencies across 13 states and Dadra and Nagar Haveli are out. The three Lok Sabha seats where by-polls took place are Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa and Himachal Pradesh's Mandi. In Nagaland's Shamator-Chessore, Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party's candidate S Keoshu Yimchunger was elected uncontested.
Bharatiya Janata Party's Gyaneshwar Patil won the Khandwa Lok Sabha in MP with 6,30,462 votes while the closest contestant was Congress' Rajnagayansingh Purni with 5,48,962 votes. In Himachal's Mandi, Congress' Prathiba Singh secured 49.14% votes while BJP candidate Brig. Khushal Chand Thakur got 48.14. For the first time, Shiv Sena won outside Maharashtra. Its candidate Kalaben Delkar triumphed Dadra and Nagar Haveli bypolls with a margin of more than 51,000 votes.
In a huge setback for BJP in Himachal Pradesh where it is the ruling party, Congress won all three assembly seats. In Arki, the grand old party's candidate Sanjay won by a margin of 3,277 votes, defeating BJP's Rattan Singh Pal. Congress candidates Bhawani Singh Pathani and Rohit Thakur won in Fatehpur and Kotkhai respectively. In West Bengal, all seats were won by Mahara Banerjee's Trinamool Congress. The winners from the following seats were: