Calcutta HC Pulls Up EC Over COVID-19 Curbs Enforcement For West Bengal Elections

In a key development on Thursday, the Calcutta High Court pulled up the Election Commission pertaining to the enforcement of COVID-19 curbs for the West Bengal elections. A division bench comprising of Chief Justice Thottathil B Radhakrishnan and Justice Arijit Banerjee was hearing two pleas that expressed concern that the non-adherence of COVID-19 protocol during the ongoing poll campaign might cause a serious spike in the novel coronavirus cases in the state. Subsequently, it issued a slew of directions mandating strict action against anyone flouting COVID-19 norms. There are 63,496 active cases in West Bengal while 6,14,750 patients have been discharged and 10,710 fatalities have been recorded.

However, the bench clearly expressed its displeasure over the poll body's handling of the situation. The HC noted, "We are unable to reconcile the fact that the Election Commission of India is not able to update us as to what action by way of enforcement of the circulars has been obtained. Issuance of circulars and holding of meetings by themselves do not discharge the onerous responsibility of the Election Commission of India and officers under its command in due performance of not only the statutory power and authority under the Representation of People Act, 1950 and the Representation of People Act, 1951 but the confidence that the Indian polity would have on it to carry forward the mechanism of upholding the democracy by use of requisite facilities even in pandemic times like heightened challenge by COVID-19 virus and its variants". Asking the EC to submit a short affidavit in this regard, the court posted this matter for April 23.