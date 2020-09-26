Can Send Mumbai Issues As Parcel To Bihar: Raut Says Uddhav Will Decide On Sena Contesting

Shiv Sena MP and party spokesperson Sanjay Raut, who is known to be outspoken when it comes to giving opinions on any issue, took a swipe at the overall situation in the Bihar in the wake of the elections. As Sushant Singh Rajput belonged to Bihar, the citizens of the state as well as the political parties were showing a keen involvement in the case of the actor's mysterious death. Taking a sarcastic dig, Raut hinted that the death of the actor was being used as an election issue in Bihar.

"Elections in Bihar should be fought on the issues of development, law & order, and good governance, but if these issues have exhausted, then issues from Mumbai can be parcelled," Raut said.

As the dates for the Bihar polls were announced by the Election Commission on Friday, Raut said that Uddhav Thackeray will make a decision in two to three days whether to contest elections in Bihar.

"Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will take a call on Shiv Sena contesting the Bihar elections in coming 2-3 days. The election in Bihar is held on caste and other things. Labour laws or farmers bills will not be an issue in Bihar elections,” Raut said.

The 243-member legislative assembly will be held in three phases -- the first phase on October 28, second on November 3 and the third on November 7, while the counting of votes and results declaration will be held on November 10.

Raut on spat with Kangana and the NCB drug probe

Raut has recently been in the news over his war of words with Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut and the subsequent demolition of Kangana's office in Bandra by Shiv Sena led BMC. He has been made a party to the case slapped by Kangana over the office structure demolition. Reacting on it, Raut took to Twitter to state that this case wouldn't deter him and that he had faced several cases before.

Case by an actrss in Hon.High Court is abt demolitn of illegl structre by BMC whch is an indpndnt body & Demnd is 2 mk RS MP SanjayRaut a party! Frm Babri case 2 standng fr Marathi pride,I hv facd severl cases! Ths wldn't deter me frm fghtng fr d pride of my city & myMaharashtra — Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) September 22, 2020

He had also questioned the ongoing drug probe by the Narcotics Control Bureau which has brought several Bollywood personalities under the NCB radar. He said, "In which industry is addiction not present? Some people are addicted to taking money and some people might have some other addiction but in Mumbai, while making this industry, many people have shed their tears and blood behind this. From where will you get another Raj Kapoor, Dev Anand, Dharmendra, Jitendra, Rajesh Khanna, Amitabh Bachchan all will stay in Mumbai only. They all have made this. No one is going to leave Mumbai just because a film city is being prepared somewhere else."

