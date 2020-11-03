'Can't Remain An Election Slogan Only':RJD Takes On PM Amid Row Over 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'

RJD MP Manoj Jha on Tuesday hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his assertion that the Mahagatbandhan did not want to chant 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'. Addressing a joint press conference with other leaders of the Mahagatbandhan, Jha contended that the PM was not aware of the situation in Bihar. He stressed that 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' is always chanted by the people of the right from childhood.

At the same time, he called for the slogan to be interpreted in its true spirit. For instance, Jha contended that issues such as the deplorable state of the migrants, malnutrition-induced deaths and unemployment need to be addressed. Maintaining that 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' cannot remain an election slogan alone, the Rajya Sabha MP reiterated that all parties in the Mahagatbandhan were passionate about this slogan.

RJD MP Manoj Jha remarked, "You (PM) talked about 'Bharat Mata Ki Jibe'. PM, perhaps you don't know Bihar. Right from childhood, we would chant 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'. The mother who was lying dead on the Katihar station is also 'Bharat Mata'. Bharat Mata is also the one whose child is not getting a job. Bharat Mata is also the one whose children in the age group of 5-10 breathe their last owing to malnutrition. PM, 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' cannot be reduced only to an election slogan. Please ask a technical expert to create a machine to measure the passion among the people of Bihar and the Mahagatbandhan for 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'."

The voting for the final phase of the Bihar election will take place on November 7. 7 lakh hand sanitizers, 46 lakh masks, 6 lakh PPE kits, 6.7 lakh face shields and 23 lakh pairs of hand gloves have been arranged for the election. To observe the COVID-19 prevention norms, each polling booth has less than 1000 voters. To decongest polling stations further, the voting time has been increased by one hour. Thus, people are being able to cast their votes from 7 am to 6 pm barring for the areas affected by Left-wing extremism. The counting of votes will take place on November 10.

