Cash, Liquor, Drugs & Other Items Worth Rs 249 Crore Seized In West Bengal Polls Till Now

Amidst the ongoing election season in West Bengal, cash and other items worth Rs 248.9 crore have been seized till now in the state. Giving an account on the seizures ever since the West Bengal assembly election campaigns have started, Sanjoy Basu, Additional Chief Electoral Officer, said cash and other items like liquor and drugs worth Rs 248.9 crore have been seized till now.

"Total seizure of cash and items worth Rs 248.9 crores has been done till now. This includes Rs 37.72 crores of cash, liquor worth Rs 9.5 crores, and drugs worth Rs 114.44 crores, among others," Sanjoy Basu said on Monday.

Recently, the first phase of the West Bengal elections concluded and the Election Commission of India registered 79.79 percent voter turnout. Sporadic incidents of violence were reported from various places that went to the polls during the first phase of the state assembly elections, the EC official said. Voting was held in 30 seats - several of them part of the once-Naxal-hit Jangalmahal region -- amid tight security and strict adherence to COVID-19 guidelines, he said.

The EC official also stated that at least 10 people were arrested for allegedly being involved in incidents of violence that occurred in various places during the first phase of polling. The ruling TMC and the opposition BJP are in a fierce fight in the state elections. BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari's younger brother Soumendu was attacked and his car was vandalised at Kanthi in Purba Medinipur district allegedly by TMC supporters.

In the first phase, 30 seats covering all assembly constituencies from the districts of Purulia and Jhargram and a segment of Bankura, Purba Medinipur, and Paschim Medinipur went to polls to decide on the electoral fate of 191 candidates, including 21 women. The second phase of elections on April 1 will see polling in 30 assembly constituencies spread across four districts in Bankura, West Midnapore, East Midnapore, and South 24 Parganas, including the crucial Nandigram seat where Mamata Banerjee is taking on her former aide Suvendu Adhikari.

(With Inputs: ANI)

(Picture Credits: ANI)

