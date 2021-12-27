As vote counting for the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation elections is underway, the results are likely to be declared by Monday afternoon. Meanwhile, with the results of 24 wards being declared till 12:40, the debutant Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has won nine seats followed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with six seats. Along with that, Congress has also managed to bag five seats followed by the Shiromani Akali Dal with one.

Furthermore, the remaining 21 wards are yet to announce their results as the counting is underway. Notably, the Aam Aadmi Party which made its debut in the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation election has been leading the tally followed by the BJP which has raced its way too close behind with five wards.

Meanwhile, a total of nine counting centres have been set up for 35 wards of the Chandigarh MC where the counting began at 9 AM. Earlier, there were 26 wards which were extended to 35 wards in 2016. The ongoing municipal body elections hold major prominence ahead of the upcoming assembly polls in Punjab scheduled to be held next year. As BJP and Congress have been witnessed locking horns in the elections, the entry of AAP has now made it a triangular collision.

Pleased on the Aam Aadmi Party's performance in the poll, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said, "AAP is contesting elections there for the first time and according to the current trends, the people of Chandigarh have given us a grand welcome. I want to thank every voter and party worker for this."

Image: PTI