Chirag Paswan On Nitish's 'last Election' Comment: 'Don't Vote For Those Who Run Away'

Reacting to Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's 'last election' statement, LJP chief Chirag Paswan has claimed that chaos has ensued within the JDU, and people of Bihar will not trust the one who runs away from the battlefield. In a tweet, he said that Nitish Kumar is running away because he doesn't want to give a report card of works he did in the last 5 years. Chirag Paswan added that it is necessary for the voters to not cast their vote for JDU because if Nitish exits the poll-scene, then no one will be answerable to the problems of the people.

Chirag Paswan's LJP also tweeted on their official handle with hashtag Nitish Free Bihar. "Saheb has said that this is his last election. This time, he has not given the account of the last 5 years and has already told us that he will not come to give the account next time. Do not give your rights to those who will not come to ask for your blessings tomorrow. Neither Saheb will remain nor JDU. Then who will be accountable? A single vote given to the JDU candidate will force your child to flee tomorrow. Don't let Bihar go to waste anymore. Give your blessings to all the LJP and BJP candidates for the government."

Earlier, reacting to Nitish Kumar's statement, RJD leader Tejashwi said, "We have been saying this for a long that Nitish Kumar Ji has worn out and he is not able to manage Bihar. Now on the last day of the election campaign, he has announced that he is taking retirement from politics. Maybe he has understood the ground realities".

CM Nitish: "My last election"

On Thursday, CM Nitish Kumar said that this will be the last election he will be contesting, while addressing a rally in Purnea. The 69-year-old CM, said that he was grateful for the opportunity given to serve the people till now. "It is the duty of all women, men and young people to vote for JDU's Leshi Singh. Understand, today is the campaign's last day and voting is on the day after tomorrow. And this is my last election. If the ending is good, everything is good," said CM Nitish Kumar.

However, issuing clarification, JDU's Harivansh Narayan Singh said, "I'd like to clarify that Nitish ji has said that this is his last election. He is and will stay in politics."

Polling in 71 seats in the first phase and 94 seats in the second phase of Bihar assembly elections has been completed with voter turnout at 54.26 percent and 54.05 percent respectively. The third phase is on November 7, and the results will be announced on November 10.

Incumbent Nitish Kumar is seeking reelection and is the CM face for the NDA. Mahagathbandhan has chosen Tejashwi Yadav as their CM face. The BJP is contesting on a seat-sharing formula of 121-122 seats with the JDU and Mukesh Sahni of Vikasheel Insaan party and Jitan Ram Manjhi of HAM(S), while LJP will contest solo. Mahagathbandhan comprising of Congress and three left parties have are contesting on seat-sharing formula of 144-70-29 seats respectively.

There are two other alliances in the fray - Owaisi's AIMIM has stitched an alliance with Upendra Kushwaha-led RLSP, Mayawati's BSP, Devendra Yadav's SJDD, and SBSP called 'Grand Democratic Secular Front'. The alliance has fielded Kushwaha as the chief ministerial face. Another alliance named 'Progressive Democratic Alliance (PDA)', consist of Pappu Yadav's Jan Adhikar Party (JAP), Chandrashekhar Azad's Azad Samaj Party, MK Faizi's Social Democratic Party and Bahujan Mukti Party. They have made Pappu Yadav their CM face.

