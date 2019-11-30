Congress Leader Rajeev Gowda Predicts Negative Results In GDP

Congress leader Rajeev Gowda talked about how he only expects bad news coming when the government releases official GDP figures. He spoke about how power consumption came down by 20% which shows not enough activity is going on. He also talked about how the rural economy is hurting because of the lack of income and job prospects. He also slammed the BJP-led centre talking about the bad management of the economy by the Modi Government. Gowda also compared how Congress' MNREGA worked better than PM Kisaan Yojana. Slamming Nirmala Sitharman he said that she should fix the problem or 'pack up and resign.'

Abysmal GDP growth rate

In a massive blow to India's economy, India's second-quarter GDP (July-September) numbers stand at 4.5% - the slowest growth in almost seven years, as released by Central Statistics Office on Friday. The previous quarter (April-June) GDP numbers were at 5% and the Q2 (2018-2019) stood at 7%. This development comes in spite of the government's various economic moves like a merger of 9 PSU banks into 4, major corporate tax cuts, policy changes in the automobile sector, reduction in tax regulations to boost foreign income, attract investors and increase the consumer demand. The government currently follows the base year of 2011-12.