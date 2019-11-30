Congress Leader Ramesh Chennithala On Kerala's Financial Crisis

Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala spoke about how the state government of Kerala is facing a huge financial crisis and slammed the government for corruption. The leader of the opposition party in the Kerala Assembly, Chennithala also took a jibe at the ruling party for wasting resources, hinting at the Chief Minister's recent tours in Japan and Korea.

Pinarayi Vijayan's Japan-South Korea tour

The Kerala chief minister was on a11-day Japan-South Korea tour eyeing economic and technological cooperation with these countries in various sectors. Vijayan, accompanied by his cabinet colleagues E P Jayarajan and A K Saseendran and other government officials, reached Osaka where he interacted with a cross-section of the Malayali community comprising businessmen, professionals and students, an official statement said