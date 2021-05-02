Congress Not To Participate In Election Debates On May 2 After Exit Polls Cite Dim Results

Ahead of counting day on May 2, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala stated that neither he nor any of his party spokespersons will participate in TV debates when the counting and the results for the State Assembly Elections are being announced. Notably, 4 states and 1 union territory could have new governments after today - Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu & West Bengal, and Puducherry.

Citing the COVID-19 pandemic, Surjewala said, in view of the serious coronavirus situation in the country, the party's spokespersons will not participate on the TV debates during or after poll results are out.

'At a time when Nation is facing an unprecedented crisis, when Govt under PM Modi has collapsed, we find it unacceptable to not hold them accountable and instead discuss election wins and losses. We @INCIndia have decided to withdraw our spokespersons from election debates," he said on Twitter.

"We shall remain available for any comment that media friends want. We may win, we may lose, but at a time when people are looking for oxygen, beds, medicines, ventilators; our duty tells us to stand by them, work with them to heal and help. In solidarity with India," he said in another tweet.

It is imperative to note that Exit polls have not predicted a bright picture for Congress in any of the states, except in Tamil Nadu, where due to its alliance with the DMK, it is projected to have a considerable lead.

2021 State Elections

Assam

Voting for the Assam Assembly elections was held in three phases starting March 27 and ending on April 6. The counting of votes began on May 2 from 8 AM onwards. As per initial trends from North East Live, BJP, Congress and Others are leading in 13, 7 and 4 seats respectively.

Kerala

Voting for the Kerala Assembly Elections was held on April 6 and witnessed a voter turnout of 74.20%. The counting of votes began from 8:00 A.M onwards on May 2. As counting of votes begins, Exit Polls predict the return of LDF-led Pinarayi Vijayan to form the government again.

Tamil Nadu

With exit polls predicting a landslide DMK victory, the poll results for the all-important 234-seat Tamil Nadu State Assembly will be revealed on May 2. DMK, currently at the time of this publication is leading in 17 seats while the incumbent AIADMK is leading in 11 seats currently, as per initial trends.

West Bengal

With exit polls predicting a tight fight between TMC & BJP, the poll results for the decisive 294-seat West Bengal state assembly will be revealed on May 2. Initial trends show BJP with a slight edge over TMC

Puducherry

Voting for the Puducherry Assembly Elections took place on April 6 and witnessed a voter turnout of 81.70 per cent. Counting is currently underway in the union territory. The electoral battle for the 30-seat assembly has two coalitions in the fray - the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Secular Democratic Alliance (SDA).