Couldn't Bear To See TN CM Forced To Touch Feet Of BJP Central Leadership: Rahul Gandhi

In the rally in Chennai's Shastri Nagar, ahead of assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticised the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) saying that the only way to have a relationship with a party is to touch the feet of the central leadership. He added that the Congress party considers Tamils as brothers and sisters, unlike the BJP.

Rahul Gandhi accuses BJP of subjugating state leaders

While referring to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palaniswami bowing down before the BJP's central leadership and touching Prime Minister Narendra Modi's feet, Rahul Gandhi said, "I saw a picture of an elected representative touching the feet of Amit Shah. The only relationship possible in BJP is where you have to touch the feet of the leader of BJP, bow down before Prime Minister Narendra Modi or Amit Shah."

Congress leader added that he was not ready to accept the Prime Minister's control over Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister, which includes having him silently touch his feet. The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister did not want to bow in front of Amit Shah, but he is obligated to do so due to his corruption.

I want the govt to run by TN people, not by Delhi's: Rahul Gandhi

Speaking at the rally, Wayanad MP also talked about Tamil Nadu and Congress' relationship. He said BJP is unable to comprehend any other type of relationship. But, Congress has a different perspective. A partnership that isn't fair is a waste of time. Congress considers Tamils to be brothers and sisters. The party only wants a relationship based on mutual respect, passion, and affection and this is the difference.

Hitting out at the BJP, Rahul asserted, "There are 2 ideologies in India. One idea says everybody will bow down in front of me. That is what the RSS, PM Modi and Amit Shah believe in. The one is of brotherhood, equality and mutual respect. That is what we believe in." The Congress leader added, "I want a government here that is run by the people of Tamil Nadu, not by the people of Delhi."

Tamil Nadu elections will be held in a single phase on April 6, with the results declared on May 2. There will be elections for 234 seats in the state, with the Congress-DMK alliance and the BJP-AIADMK alliance lock horns for power.

