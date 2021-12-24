Owing to the COVID situation in India, a petition has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking a ban on all political rallies scheduled in the five poll-bound states, including Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa, and Manipur. In an exclusive interview with Republic, Advocate Vishal Tiwari, who has filed the plea, provided details on the demands sought considering the new Coronavirus variant.

Vishal Tiwari said, "The direction we sought is that the Election Commission must practically implement the COVID-19 guidelines issued which are not followed by any political party during campaign or rallies".

"Common man is the victim"

Tiwari added that if there is an increase in Coronavirus infections, then only the common man suffers, but the political parties have got the full power to organise political rallies in any manner. According to the Advocate, people are advised to avoid public gatherings while the politicians invite them to participate in the rallies.

He said, "in our county, at the time of elections, physical political rallies are held but this must shift to the digital medium to curb the Coronavirus infections". According to him, when the judiciary system could move to the digital platform with the emergence of COVID, then why not politics.

Omicron cases in India

According to Health Ministry, as of date, there are 358 Omicron cases in 17 States/UTs of India. The number of persons recovered is 114. "Ministry of Health and Family Welfare preemptively advised states on December 21 to impose restrictions like night curfew, regulating large gatherings. increase bed capacity and other logistics and strict enforcement of COVID appropriate behaviour", Union Health Secretary informed in a press briefing held today, December 24.

COVID-19 situation in India

India on Friday, December 24, reported 6,650 fresh coronavirus infections with 7,051 recoveries in the last 24 hours. According to data provided by the Union Health Ministry, out of the total infections, active cases account for less than 1%, which is currently at 0.22%, the lowest since March 2020. The COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 98.40%. To date, the country has administered 1,40,88,08,461 COVID-19 vaccine doses under the nationwide vaccination drive.

Image: PTI/Shutterstock/ANI