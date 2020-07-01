CPI(M) Slams PM's Food Support To Needy As 'old Wine In A New Bottle' With Election Motive

Slamming the Prime Minister for extending the PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana till the end of November, CPI(M) Politburo member Mohammad Salim on Tuesday alleged that his announcement is a politically-motivated move. He accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of making the announcement keeping in view the upcoming Bihar assembly elections. He claimed that the country has a reserve of 10 lakh crore metric tonnes of food grains, which is three times that of the required buffer stock.

"But, since the Bihar elections are near, the Prime Minister has announced the free ration programme till Chatth puja," Salim said, demanding that the Centre provide free food grains to all till December amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The food programme announced by Modi is nothing new, but was introduced a year back. It is old wine in a new bottle." Salim also said the central government is trying to shore up its financial reserves by continuously raising fuel prices, putting the masses in great distress owing to increasing cost of essential items. He added that the Centre's decision to ban 59 Chinese apps is a "gimmick".

On Centre's 59 Chinese apps ban

Earlier on Tuesday, as Central government banned 59 Chinese mobile applications, Md Salim attacked the Modi government saying that when it was required to "defend the Map", it banned the Apps. Mocking the Prime Minister on the border tensions with China, he has asked if we were able to protect our land from Chinese incursion attempts, even as the Indian Army, PM Modi, and MEA have issued multiple statements clarifying that India has given a befitting response to those who attempted to take away its land.

PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday evening announced that the benefits of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana would be extended to the end of November. This implies that over 80 crore persons shall get 5 kg of rice or wheat-free of cost in the months of July, August, September, October and November as well. Moreover, every eligible household under the scheme shall be entitled to 1 kg of channa per month.

The PM noted that more than Rs.90,000 crore would be allocated additionally for this expansion of this scheme. He thanked the farmers and the hardworking taxpayers for facilitating this assistance to the poor. Incidentally, Congress president Sonia Gandhi on June 22 had demanded the extension of distribution of free foodgrains to the poor till September.

