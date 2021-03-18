Crude Bombs Found In Malda & Bardhaman; TMC Pulls Up EC, BJP Lashes Out At Bengal Govt

In yet another worrying trend of pre-poll violence in Bengal, 5-6 crude bombs were discovered by West Bengal police from a mango farm in the Harish-Chandrapur area in West Bengal's Malda on Thursday. As per the preliminary probe, police have allegedly said that the 'bombs' were planted due to a land dispute. Moreover, another box of crude bombs were recovered from Bardhaman, earlier this morning. Witnessing a three-way battle between BJP, TMC, and Congress-Left, Bengal is set to go to polls in 8 phases - March 27, April 1, April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26, and April 29 with results to be announced on May 2.

Crude bombs found in Malda & Bardhaman

Reacting to bombs' recovery, TMC MP Saugata Roy passed the buck to EC saying, "Law and order is now entirely under the Election Commission. If any incident occurs, the EC has to tell the concerned officers. The state government has no say on this matter. The DG & Additional DG has been changed by EC - they have appointed their favoured people everywhere. We have no objections to whatever action they take against bomb manufacturing." When asked about the 'land-dispute' charge, he said, "If it is land dispute related, then police will take action. But police is afraid as it is always under EC's supervision and does not know which matter to interfere in." READ | Almost 200 crude bombs found in Bengal's South 24 Parganas before polls; police probing

Retorting to TMC's claims, BJP MP Arjun Singh lamented at the 'bombs being hurled in front of police itself'. Apart from bombs being found in Malda, bombs were hurled at BJP cadres in Horwah, and crude bombs were found in Samsergunj of the Murshidabad district. On Wednesday, BJP MP Arjun Singh alleged that more than a dozen bombs were hurled near his office-cum-residence 'Mazdoor Bhawan' by Trinamool Congress goons in Jagaddal area of Bhatpara, North 24 Parganas.

"In North 24 Paragnas, my house, a sitting MP's house was targetted. The bomb was hurled in front of police and media and that police officer filed a complaint against me, taking suo-moto cognizance of it. Now bomnbs are being found in Malda, it shows that there will be no elections without bombs. If the EC does not pressurise the lower police officers, then election will turn bloody," said Arjun Singh. READ | Crude Bombs Found In Bengal's Murshidabad; shocking find follows bomb attack on BJP MP

Bengal poll battle

The saffron party is gearing for a tough battle in Bengal - aiming to attain more than 200 seats, while not fielding a CM face yet. With over 65,000 booth committees and 14,000 Shakti Kendra constituted, the BJP has appointed five veterans as central observers - with the final call to be taken by Amit Shah. BJP has also seen an inrush of disgruntled TMC leaders like - Suvendu Adhikari and his two brothers, Rajib Banerjee, Jitendra Tiwari, Vaishali Dalmiya, Dinesh Tiwari and recently Mithun Chakraborty as it eyes to forms its first government in Bengal where Mamata Banerjee holds fort with 194 of the 294-member assembly.

TMC, on the other hand, has pushed Mamata Banerjee's 'Bengal's daughter' image, daring the BJP with its catch slogan 'Khela Hobe!' (Game is on). Taking up BJP's challenge, Mamata has filed her nomination from Nandigram, setting up a high-voltage battle against her former aide - Suvendu Adhikari. Recently, Banerjee suffered an injury in Nandigram, which has become a major political point - with TMC accusing BJP of attempting to 'murder Mamata', while BJP has accused her of 'sympathy politics'. TMC has also promised 10 lakhs new MSMEs, Rs 1000 pensions for widows, free ration delivery, Rs 1.06 Crore for Economic support in its manifesto, as Mamata aims to defend her turf from a rising BJP.