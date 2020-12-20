DDC Polls: SEC Lists Down Arrangements For Counting Day, Counting Exercise To Be Recorded

As all eight phases of the District Development Council (DDC) elections conclude on Sunday, State Election Commissioner, K.K Sharma stated that arrangements for the counting of votes on December 22 had been put in place.

This came after SEC Sharma chaired a review meeting to discuss the preparations across the 280 districts of J&K with regards to the counting process. The meeting was also attended by the Secretary State Election Commissioner and other senior officers of the Commission.

According to SEC Sharma, the counting of the votes is said to begin at 9 am on December 22 simultaneously in all 280 districts of the Union Territory. Detailed guidelines for the counting of votes has also been released by the commission under the Panchayati Raj Rules 1996 listing the procedure for the counting of ballot papers. Ballot papers will be taken on a round-wise basis after proper mixing of the ballot papers of different polling stations, as per the prescribed procedure.

This year, protocols of COVID-19 would also be adhered to during the counting of the votes. The SEC said that all the arrangements were in place with regard to counting halls and directions had been issued to DCs to adhere to COVID-19 SOPS in the halls.

With regards to the counting process, the SEC has appealed to political parties and contesting candidates seeking their cooperation, assuring that the entire counting exercise will be monitored and recorded to achieve full transparency.

The DDC polls were conducted in 8 phases between November 28 and December 19. The DDC which will have a term of 5 years replaces the District Planning and Development Boards which was headed by a Cabinet Minister of the erstwhile state of J&K. The final phase of the polls concluded on Saturday with an overall voter turnout of approximately 51%. In the seventh phase, the polling percentage went up to 57.22% and in previous phases, it varied from 48% to 51%.

(With Agency Inputs; PTI Image)