Delhi: 183 FIRs Registered, 202 Arrested For Violating Model Code Of Conduct

Ahead of Delhi Assembly Elections, the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) office on Monday said that as many as 183 FIRs were registered under Arms Act and 202 persons were arrested for violating the Model Code of Conduct till January 19. Till date,183 FIRs were registered under the Arms Act, in which 202 persons were arrested and 130-400 kg narcotics/drugs were seized respectively, it said.

"As on January 19, at least 9 cases are recorded against the violation in other cases (misuse of vehicles, violation of loudspeakers, illegal meetings and gratification of electors etc)," the officials said in a release. It also added, "Under violation of Model Code of Conduct, up to January 19, over 184 entries have been lodged, out of which, 10 Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), 5 Congress, 2 BJP and remaining 167 were under the head of others/independents/non-political parties."

The office of the CEO said, "5,22,258 hoardings/banners/posters were removed in all over Delhi and 212 numbers of unlicensed arms/weapons and 303 number of cartridges/explosives/bombs were seized."

As many as 488 FIRs have been registered and around 497 persons were arrested under the Excise Act, the release said, adding that as many as 2,433 persons were booked under various sections of CRPC and 53,890 persons were booked under Delhi Police Act.

Delhi Assembly Polls

The Election Commission of India announced that Delhi would go to the polls on February 8. The results will be declared on February 11 for the single-phase election. In the previous election, AAP had won a resounding majority bagging 67 out of 70 seats as against BJP who could win only from three constituencies. So far, BJP has not named its chief ministerial candidate.

The Political Affairs Committee of the AAP approved all the 70 candidates for the upcoming Delhi assembly election; 46 sitting MLAs have been nominated by the party. On the other hand, 15 new candidates have been given tickets. The list features all the sitting ministers and also includes candidates such as Atishi and Raghav Chadha.

After an alliance in Bihar, Sonia Gandhi-led Congress and Lalu Prasad Yadav’s Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) are ready to contest the upcoming Delhi assembly elections together. Out of the 70 seats in Delhi assembly, Congress has decided to give away four seats to their ally RJD. The candidates from RJD will contest on Burari, Kirari, Uttam Nagar, and Palam seats.

(With ANI inputs)