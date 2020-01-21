Delhi Polls: Congress Releases Second List, Pits Romesh Sabharwal Against Kejriwal

The Congress on Monday released the second list of seven more candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in Delhi scheduled on on February 8. In the list released by Congress, the party has fielded Romesh Sabharwal against incumbent Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of AAP for the New Delhi constituency. Also, former DUSU President Rocky Tuseed will contest from Rajender Nagar Assembly Constituency.

Earlier on Saturday, Congress released its first list in which Alka Lamba, who won the Assembly Elections back in 2015 on AAP ticket, has been given a ticket to contest from her home ground, Chandni Chowk. Another major highlight of the list of candidates released by Congress was Adarsh Shastri who was earlier denied a ticket by AAP for the upcoming polls. Shastri quit the party on Saturday and was handed a ticket by Congress to contest elections from Dwarka.

Cong-RJD alliance

After an alliance in Bihar, Sonia Gandhi-led Congress and Lalu Prasad Yadav’s Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) are ready to contest the upcoming Delhi assembly elections together. Reportedly, for the first time, Congress will go in the Assembly polls in Delhi in alliance with another party. Out of the 70 seats in Delhi Assembly, Congress has decided to give away four seats to their ally RJD. The candidates from RJD will contest on Burari, Kirari, Uttam Nagar and Palam seats.

Delhi Assembly polls

The Election Commission of India announced that Delhi would go to the polls on February 8. The results will be declared on February 11. In the previous election, AAP had won a resounding majority bagging 67 out of 70 seats as against BJP who could win only from three constituencies. So far, BJP has not named its Chief Ministerial candidate.

The Political Affairs Committee of the AAP approved all the 70 candidates for the upcoming Delhi assembly election. 46 sitting MLAs have been nominated by the party. On the other hand, 15 new candidates have been given tickets. The list features all the sitting ministers and also includes candidates such as Atishi and Raghav Chadha.

With both BJP and Congress thus far refraining to name a direct opponent for Arvind Kejriwal, the AAP's question 'Kejriwal Vs Who' remains unanswered.

