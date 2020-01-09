Delhi Assembly Polls: Samajwadi Party & AAP Likely To Forge An Alliance; BSP To Go Solo

In poll-bound Delhi, political equations are beginning to take shape, and in the latest input by sources, Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party (SP) is likely to ally with Arvind Kejriwal's AAP. Moreover, Mayawati's BSP is likely to contest alone in the national capital. The BSP is likely to contest all 70 assembly polls.

Despite the bleak performance in Haryana, Maharashtra, and Jharkhand, Mayawati's party is looking forward to contesting all the seats. Meanwhile, AAP's Sanjay Singh is known to be in touch with the top brass of the SP in Delhi. The national capital, however, is seeking a triangular contest between AAP, BJP, and Congress.

AAP exudes confidence

Addressing a press conference on Monday after the declaration of the Delhi Assembly election dates, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asserted that it would be the first time in the country’s history that the people would vote on the work done. He maintained that it would be a positive vote for the improved condition of public services such as roads, hospitals, and schools. Moreover, he appealed to the people to vote AAP only if they were satisfied with the work done by the Delhi government.

The Delhi CM gave an assurance that the entire election campaign would be a positive one. Maintaining that the AAP did not want to indulge in the politics of abuse, he lamented that Union Home Minister Amit Shah had allegedly simply abused him in his recent speech, without giving any constructive suggestions. Furthermore, he exuded confidence that the AAP would get more than 67 seats in the upcoming election.

The Delhi Chief Minister said, “Our entire campaign will be a positive campaign. We do not want to indulge in the politics of abuse. We do not know how to do the politics of abuse. In the entire speech by Home Minister Amit Shah, he did not do anything else other than abusing me. We will not answer their abuses with abusive language.”

The Election Commission of India, on Monday, announced the polling dates for the Delhi assembly election. While the voting will take place on February 8, the results will be declared on February 11. In the previous election, Kejriwal-led AAP secured a whopping 67 out of 70 seats as against BJP which bagged only 3 seats. This time, poll strategist Prashant Kishor's I-PAC has joined forces with the AAP. BJP is yet to declare its Chief Ministerial candidate.

