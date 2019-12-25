Delhi: BJP To Organize Workshops And Events Ahead Of Assembly Elections

Ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, the BJP on Wednesday, December 25, directed its party leaders to hold several public outreach programs in all the assembly constituencies in the national capital. As per sources, the national general secretary BL Santosh, along with other Delhi BJP leaders discussed all the programs scheduled ahead of the elections.

About the programs

According to reports, the Delhi BJP has scheduled a social media workshop on December 26 which will be attended by a representative from every assembly constituency. Further, the leaders will address the public through video broadcast rallies from January 2 to January 15. A Panch Parmeshwar program will be held on January 5 at the Indira Gandhi Stadium (IG) stadium. Along with it, a few special campaigns about the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) is scheduled from January 6 to January 8.

PM Modi attacks APP govt

While addressing a rally at the Ramlila Maidan organized by the Delhi BJP unit on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacked the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government. PM Modi pointed out issues such as the alleged supply of dirty water, pollution, unauthorized colonies and so on.

AAP's initiative to raise funds

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal has decided to host tea, lunch and dinner parties to raise funds from the public which will help AAP fight the upcoming Delhi Assembly Elections. The AAP CM urged his party leaders to collect funds from the public by hosting parties that would act as platforms for fundraising for the Aam Aadmi Party. These parties are likely to begin from December end. AAP's public relations campaign for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections in February 2020 began in November, under the directions of its MLAs. Under the mega campaign by AAP, public outreach programs will be held at all the polling booths in Assembly constituencies across Delhi. For carrying out such large scale operations, the party has also appointed 2,700 divisional in-charges across Delhi to the booth committees to oversee the smooth functioning of the outreach programs.

