Delhi-ites Vote In 5 Civic Body By-polls; Here's Why It's A Litmus Test For AAP, BJP, Cong

The AAP, BJP, and Congress are ready for a tough battle as Delhi has gone to vote in the by-polls to five wards in the municipal bodies on Sunday ahead of the civic body elections for 272 wards of three municipal corporations in early 2022. Voting has started from 7.30 am and will continue till 5.30 pm.

As per the State Election Commission, around 2.42 lakh people are eligible to cast their votes. The results will be announced on March 3, officials said, adding that there are 327 polling stations. Twenty-six candidates are contesting the elections. Officials said that COVID-19 patients can vote during the last hour of polling following laid down guidelines.

The AAP had expressed confidence that it will make a clean sweep in the by-polls as Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had recently asserted that the party can challenge the BJP.

The five municipal wards and their candidates are:-

Rohini-C - Former Bawana MLA Ramchandra (AAP), Rajesh Goyal (BJP), and Mewati Barwala (Congress)

Shalimar Bagh (North)- Surbhi Jaju (BJP), Sunita Mishra (AAP), and Mamta (Congress)

Trilokpuri- Vijay Kumar (AAP), Om Prakash Gugarwal (BJP ), and Bal Kishan (Congress)

Kalyanpuri- Dhirendra (AAP), Siyaram Kanojia (BJP), and Dharampal Maurya (Congress)

Chauhan Banger- Former MLA Haji Ishraq Khan (AAP), Nazir Ansari (BJP), and Chaudhary Zubair Ahmad (Congress)

Gujarat civic polls

Meanwhile, AAP made an impressive debut in Gujarat by winning 27 seats in the Surat Municipal Corporation whereas Congress was wiped out there. In Ahmedabad, AIMIM won 7 out of 21 seats which are contested. It is pertinent to note that 52.83 lakh out of the 1.14 crore voters had cast their votes on February 21, implying an average turnout of 46.08%. Ahmedabad recorded the lowest turnout of 42.51%, while Jamnagar saw the highest turnout of 53.38%, followed by 50.72% in Rajkot, 49.46% in Bhavnagar, 47.84% in Vadodara, and 47.14% in Surat.

