MASSIVE: Delhi Election Dates Announced; Voting On February 8, Results On February 11

Chief Election Commissioner of India Sunil Arora on Monday addressed the media and announced the date for Delhi Assembly Elections.

Election Commission of India announcing the schedule for holding General Election to Legislative Assembly of Delhi 2020. https://t.co/DMVCrpYgT7 — Election Commission of India #SVEEP (@ECISVEEP) January 6, 2020

The Election Commission of India in its press conference stated that the National Capital of Delhi will cast its votes in a single phase for the assembly elections on February 8, Saturday. The counting of votes for the assembly polls will take place on February 11. The last day of filing nominations for the candidates will be on January 21 and the last day to withdraw nominations will be for January 24.

The ECI in its press address, also stated that the Model Code of Conduct for Delhi will be brought into effect immediately, and the candidates will be given 15 days to carry out campaigning activities for the polls.

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora on Delhi assembly elections: Date of poll is 8th February, 2020 and counting of votes will take place on 11th February. pic.twitter.com/1mv9Sa59ep — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2020

EC Introduces new concept for absent voters

The CEC also introduced a new concept, which will enable voters who are not able to come to polling stations due to physical circumstances or unavoidable reasons to cast their votes. PWDs and Sr citizens above 80 years can either vote in person or vote through postal ballot.

The total electors in NCT of Delhi are 1,46,92,136. The CEC also stated that Polling will be held across 13,750 polling stations.

Voters' slips to carry QR code

Technology will be an important component in the upcoming Delhi polls as voters' slips will carry QR code to facilitate electors and speed up their identification, officials said on Monday. The CEO in Delhi had recently said that it would be the first state/UT in which a booth app would be used in every polling station for the first time in the country.

