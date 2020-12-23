'Democracy Has Won': Union Minister VK Singh Hails Conduct Of DDC Polls Against The Odds

Following the announcement of results in the District Development Council (DDC) elections in Jammu and Kashmir, Union Minister and former COAS VK Singh on Wednesday hailed democracy as the winner. Taking to Twitter, the Minister of State for Road Transport & Highways wrote that despite a harsh winter, calls of boycott and open threats to Kashmiris against exercising their right to vote, the people have spoken 'loud and clear'

'Democracy has won': Gen VK Singh

"We are stronger than what our enemies would like the world to believe. Democracy has won," he said along with a photo of a kid carrying BJP's flag and a senior citizen who seems to have voted in the election.

Despite a harsh winter, calls of boycott and open threats to Kashmiris against exercising their right to vote, the people have spoken. Loud and clear.

We are stronger than what our enemies would like the world to believe. Democracy has won. #DDCElections2020 #GenerallySaying pic.twitter.com/5wr0B4b2br — Vijay Kumar Singh (@Gen_VKSingh) December 23, 2020

In another tweet, the Union Minister said that the DDC election results in Jammu and Kashmir are "harbingers of winds of welcome change." Kashmiris have expressed faith in our democratic process and political will of the Narendra Modi government to reverse historical errors, he added using the hashtag 'LotusBloomsInDal'

The #DDCElection2020 results in Jammu Kashmir are harbingers of winds of welcome change.

Kashmiris have expressed faith in our democratic process and political will of the @narendramodi government to reverse historical errors.#LotusBloomsInDal #DemocracyWins #GenerallySaying pic.twitter.com/I0Q3xshvr3 — Vijay Kumar Singh (@Gen_VKSingh) December 23, 2020

DDC polls result

The People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration emerged as the single-largest coalition in the first-ever District Development Council polls in Jammu and Kashmir and first political activity in J&K after the abrogation of Article 370. On the other hand, BJP too made inroads in the Union Territory by becoming the single-largest party. While it has performed well in the Jammu region, three of its top candidates - Er. Aijaz Hussain, Aijaz Ahmed Khan, and Mina Lateef won in the Kashmir valley. BJP won 74 seats, the Gupkar alliance won 112 seats. The Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) put up a dismal performance by bagging 12 seats. Here are the final numbers:

READ | Ammonia gas leaks at IFFCO Plant in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj; 2 dead & 12 admitted

READ | Karima Baloch's kin reveal threats to her life; Canada's Trudeau mum as cops turn deaf ear

Meanwhile, Mehbooba Mufti said that the poll result has shown that the people of Jammu and Kashmir rejected the "unconstitutional decision to abrogate Article 370." Similarly, Omar Abdullah called upon BJP to pay heed to the people's voice. He stressed that the alliance was emerging victorious despite facing obstacles such as illegal detentions, agency threats and pressures, and stopping candidates from campaigning. Thanking the people of the state for their support, Abdullah asserted that the PAGD will continue to fight for their rights.

READ | Congress to support Gupkar parties in forming J&K DDCs after pre-poll alliance u-turn

READ | BJP MP Saumitra Khan sends divorce notice to Sujata Mondal for joining TMC; wife responds