Devendra Fadnavis Congratulates Nana Patole For Being Elected As Speaker

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday, December 1, congratulated the newly elected Maharashtra Assembly speaker Nana Patole. While talking in the assembly today Fadnavis said, " As a leader of the Opposition and on behalf of all my party legislators, I would like to congratulate you for being elected as a speaker. The position that you are holding is a very responsible position. As the Opposition, we had also filed the nomination for Kisan Kathore but we withdrew our candidate because a speaker's post should be unopposed. You being on the opposite side have worked with us and you know the limitations and boundaries and expectations of both the sides." During his speech in the Maharashtra Assembly, Fadnavis also spoke about how the previous assembly speakers have worked for the growth of Maharashtra.

In a dramatic turn of events, Maha Vikas Aghadi Speaker nominee Nana Patole has been elected unopposed as the Speaker of the Maharashtra Assembly on Sunday. This development occurred after BJP withdrew its nominee Kisan Kathore out of the race citing it did not want any controversy in the Speaker election. The Uddhav Thackeray-led government had nominated the Congress leader unanimously on Saturday, November 30 ahead of the floor test.

BJP withdraws its speaker candidate

Announcing that the BJP will be pulling out of the Speaker race, BJP state President Chandrakant Patil said that the Speaker will be elected unopposed. He added that Fadnavis had decided to withdraw its nominee keeping in mind the decorum of the post. Moreover, he said that the BJP did not wish to create any controversy in the Speaker election.

"Today's election of the speaker will be unopposed. The leader of the opposition has withdrawn its leader's name on looking at the decorum of the post. BJP has withdrawn the name of its nominee from the speaker's post. Last night, leaders from the govt requested that there should be no controversy on this. We had nominated the name of Kisan Kathori who had secured maximum votes," he said.

