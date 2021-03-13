Dharmendra Pradhan Terms Yashwant Sinha 'opportunist'; Dismisses His Impact In WB Polls

Commenting on BJP veteran Yashwant Sinha's jump to Trinamool, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday, said that Singha will not affect BJP's chances in Bengal. Terming Sinha an oppurtunist, he said that Sinha had aged now and 'does not know his calculations'. He reminded the former Union Minister of ex-PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee and PM Modi's work for Eastern India. Bengal is set to go to polls in 8 phases - March 27, April 1, April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26, and April 29 with results to be announced on May 2.

Pradhan: 'No effect in Bengal'

"No effect in Bengal elections by him joining TMC. It's better to talk less about the opportunists. Yashwant Sinha Sahab is aged now, perhaps he doesn't know calculations. Both Atal Ji and Modi Ji have greatly worked for Eastern India," said Pradhan. READ | Ex-BJP leader Yashwant Sinha joins TMC, says ‘Atal Ji's govt believed in consensus’

Yashwant Sinha joins TMC

Earlier in the day, Former Union Minister and BJP leader Yashwant Sinha joined Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) just weeks ahead of West Bengal Assembly elections. 83-year-old Yashwant Sinha, who is a vocal Modi-Shah critic, joined TMC in the presence of top TMC leaders Derek O'Brien, Sudip Bandopadhyay, and Subrata Mukherjee at the Trinamool Bhawan in Kolkata. Lashing out at the Modi-Shah BJP, he said that 'Atal Ji's BJP believed in consensus, but this govt believed in crushing and conquering.

The tipping point was the attack on Mamata Ji in Nandigram. It was the moment of decision to join TMC and support Mamata Ji. BJP during Atal Ji's time believed in consensus but today's government believes in crushing and conquering. Akalis, BJD have left the BJP. Who is standing with BJP today?,” Sinha said. He also claimed that during the Kandhar hijacking in 1999, then-cabinet minister Mamata Banerjee had offered to be 'taken hostage in exchange for the 190 passengers' freedom'. Sources state that Sinha may be eyeing a Rajya Sabha seat after Dinesh Trivedi resigned and joined BJP. Sinha's son - Jayant Sinha is a BJP Lok Sabha MP. READ | Yashwant Sinha says 'Mamata offered to be hostage during Kandahar'; BJP scoffs at TMC jump

BJP's Bengal push

The saffron party is gearing for a tough battle in Bengal - aiming to attain more than 200 seats, while not fielding a CM face yet. The BJP had already politically divided Bengal into five parts - North Bengal, Rath Bang (South Western District), Nabadwip, Medinipur and Kolkata, handpicking top leaders to work on booth levels in these regions. With over 65,000 booth committees and 14,000 Shakti Kendra constituted, the BJP has appointed five veterans as central observers - with the final call to be taken by Amit Shah. With top leaders like PM Modi, Amit Shah, JP Nadda often holding roadshows, rallies and meetings in Bengal, BJP has also seen an inrush of disgruntled TMC leaders like - Suvendu Adhikari and his two brothers, Rajib Banerjee, Jitendra Tiwari, Vaishali Dalmiya, Dinesh Tiwari and recently Mithun Chakraborty as it eyes to forms its first government in Bengal where Mamata Banerjee holds fort with 194 of the 294-member assembly.