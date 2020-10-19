Dip In Delhi's Air Quality Leads To 15% Spike In COPD & Asthma Cases

Delhi is witnessing a spike in the number of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) and asthma patients in the city and nearby areas due to the aggravating air quality. Health experts stated that about 15 per cent rise has been noted in the number of COPD and asthma cases in the past 10 days as the Delhi air quality had dropped from moderate to poor to very poor.

The experts have also urged people to take more precautions as lung and respiratory diseases usually worsen during the winter season due to the drop in temperature and the rise in pollution.

Head of Respiratory Medicine (Pulmonology) at Paras Hospital, Dr Arunesh Kumar said, "We are seeing a rise in COPD / Asthma patients to the tune of 15 per cent over the last 10 days. The rise of PM 2.5 level is clearly linked to increased problems with lung health. We have also seen a new diagnosis of Asthma and other pollution-related lung diseases being on the rise." "Most of the chronic respiratory diseases like Asthma, COPD tend to get worse with lower temperature and rise in pollution. Patients see their symptoms like cough and breathlessness worsening with the start of winter. Key to this is the compliance of treatment and avoiding pollutants," he added.

Impact of winter on asthma, COPD patients

Aside from restricting local industrial pollutants, the use of diesel generators have been banned and 50 vigilance teams have been deployed along with several other measures to prevent the air quality from dipping further in the national capital. An internist and clinical research Dr Swapneil Parikh said that 'increase in the number of vehicles and other sources of emissions also contribute to the threat that air pollution posed for respiratory illnesses'. He further spoke about the impact of winter and air temperature on asthma and COPD patients.

"Patients with Asthma and COPD do experience exacerbations in winter. Changes in temperature and humidity contribute to seasonal infections. Further, air pollution is also a major threat," said Dr Parikh.

"During winters, the air temperature decreases causing a phenomenon called winter inversion where a dense layer of air traps pollutants lower in the atmosphere. This increases respiratory exposure to particulates and can worsen respiratory ailments," he added.

( With inputs from ANI)