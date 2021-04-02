DMK Chief MK Stalin Says 'Faced MISA, Not Scared Of Raids' Amid IT Raid At Daughter's Home

Lashing out at the Centre and the AIADMK government, DMK chief MK Stalin on Friday, said that he will not get scared by I-T raids at his daughter's home in Chennai. Asserting that he had faced the MISA (Management Maintenance of Internal Security Act) during the Emergency Act, he said that he will not be scared by such raids. Roaring 'I am Kalaignar's son', he said that unlike AIADMK, DMK will not bow down to Modi, while addressing a rally in Perambalur. Tamil Nadu goes to polls on April 6 and its results will be declared on May 2.

Stalin: "I am Kalaignar's son"

"Today morning I came to Trichy from Chennai. I got news of a raid going on at my daughter's house in Chennai. Modi govt is saving AIADMK govt now. I want to tell Modi that this is DMK, don't forget that, I'm the son of Kalaignar. I'll not be scared with this. Stalin has faced MISA, emergency," said Stalin. READ | BJP files plaint with EC over Udhayanidhi Stalin's rant on PM Modi; wants him disqualified

Meanwhile, his son - Udhayanidhi challenged the Centre to come and raid his house, while addressing a roadshow in Thennarasu. In a bizarre attack, he asked if Amit Shah will write his son - Jay Shah's properties in his name, if he writes his properties in Jay Shah's name. Echoing his father, he asserted as being Karunanidhi's grandson, adding 'We’re not ADMK, EPS or OPS to fall at Modi-Shah's feet'. The DMK scion is currently in hot water for his remarks alleging that 'Modi's torture killed Sushma Swaraj & Arun Jaitley'.

"Amit shah’s son is the main board member of BCCI. I will write all my all property name in the name your son Jay Shah, Will you be able to write all your son’s property in my name? We’re not ADMK, EPS or OPS to fall on Modi-Amit Shah's feet. I am Udhaynidhi Stalin, grand son of Karunanidhi. We’re not scared of anything. I’m challenging you, I’m giving you my house address. If you have guts come to my house for raid," said Udhayanidhi Stalin.

I-T raids at Stalin's daughter's home

Earlier in the day, Income Tax sleuths searched the home of DMK supremo Stalin's son-in-law Sabareesan and at four locations connected to Sabareesan. Earlier in March, I-T searches were also conducted at offices and residences of DMK’s KS Dhanasekar and MDMK's Kavin Nagaraj. Apart from Sabareesan, I-T department is also raiding the residence of DMK leader Senthil Balaji in Karur and at 3 places owned by DMK Secretary Murasoli. DMK chief MK Stalin eyes his maiden CM term as DMK cannot afford to lose a third straight Assembly election after sweeping the state in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls with 38 seats.