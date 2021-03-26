DMK Complains To EC Over IT Raids On TN Election Candidate; Lambasts 'misuse' Of Agencies

DMK complained to the Election Commission on Friday over the Income Tax raids on one of its candidates for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly election. In a letter sent to top EC officials, DMK MP TKS Elangovan mentioned that searches were conducted at the residence, college premises and offices of his party's Thiruvannamalai candidate EV Velu a day earlier. Alleging that this exercise was aimed at maligning the name of the party candidate and DMK, he added that this had even delayed the campaign schedule of MK Stalin who was staying in the guest house of the aforesaid college.

While maintaining that DMK is not shying away from any legal proceedings, Elangovan revealed that the party cadres are hurt as the BJP candidate in the seat might get "undue advantage" in the polls. He took umbrage at the "fake news" being spread in sections of the media that Rs.3 crore was recovered from Velu's properties. Thereafter, the Rajya Sabha MP called upon the EC to curb the "unfair practice" of the misuse of Central investigative agencies for electoral purposes. Demanding that the poll body direct these agencies to not proceed against candidates with "political motives", he also expressed hope that they will be allowed to campaign.

Here is DMK's complaint letter:

Tamil Nadu Assembly polls

In a significant political milestone in TN politics, AIADMK returned to power in 2016 under the leadership of Jayalalithaa for a successive term. In the 234-member Assembly, AIADMK won a whopping 135 seats in contrast to DMK whose candidates could win from 98 constituencies. In the upcoming Assembly election, the DMK is perceived as the principal challenger to AIADMK as it swept 38 out of the 39 Lok Sabha seats in the 2019 General Election.

While the MK Stalin-led party is fighting in an alliance with Congress, CPI, MDMK, VCK, IUML and MMK, AIADMK's allies include BJP, PMK and other smaller parties. Meanwhile, AMMK has joined hands with AIMIM, SDPI and actor Vijayakant-led DMDK. On the other hand, MNM has tied with up All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi and Indhiya Jananayaga Katchi. The polling for the Assembly election will be conducted on April 6 whereas the election results shall be declared on May 2.

image credits: EV Velu/Facebook/PTI

