EC Announces Assembly Poll Dates For 4 States And 1 UT; 8-phase Election For West Bengal

In a big development on Friday, the Election Commission of India announced the dates of the Assembly election for Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Puducherry. While Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry will have a single-phase poll, Assam and West Bengal Assembly election shall be conducted in three and eight phases respectively. The counting of votes for all the polls will take place on May 2.
At the outset of the press briefing, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora lauded the efforts of the frontline health workers and the poll officers during the COVID-19 crisis. On this occasion, he highlighted that the people of Bihar had reposed their faith in the EC despite the novel coronavirus challenge by coming out to vote in large numbers in the 2020 Assembly polls. He added that everyone on poll duty has been declared frontline worker for vaccine purpose.
A total of 18.68 crore persons will decide the fate of 824 seats in the aforesaid 4 States and one Union Territory at 2.7 lakh polling stations. The polling time has been increased by one hour akin to the Bihar Assembly polls. Thereafter, he explained the COVID-19 prevention guidelines for the candidates and voters. Arora also mentioned that adequate CRPF deployment shall be ensured in the poll-bound states. With the announcement of the poll dates, the Model Code of Conduct has come into force. The expenditure limit of the Puducherry will be Rs.22 lakh per constituency and Rs.30.8 lakh for the 4 states.
