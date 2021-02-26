EC Announces Assembly Poll Dates For 4 States And 1 UT; 8-phase Election For West Bengal

In a big development on Friday, the Election Commission of India announced the dates of the Assembly election for Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Puducherry. While Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry will have a single-phase poll, Assam and West Bengal Assembly election shall be conducted in three and eight phases respectively. The counting of votes for all the polls will take place on May 2.

At the outset of the press briefing, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora lauded the efforts of the frontline health workers and the poll officers during the COVID-19 crisis. On this occasion, he highlighted that the people of Bihar had reposed their faith in the EC despite the novel coronavirus challenge by coming out to vote in large numbers in the 2020 Assembly polls. He added that everyone on poll duty has been declared frontline worker for vaccine purpose.

A total of 18.68 crore persons will decide the fate of 824 seats in the aforesaid 4 States and one Union Territory at 2.7 lakh polling stations. The polling time has been increased by one hour akin to the Bihar Assembly polls. Thereafter, he explained the COVID-19 prevention guidelines for the candidates and voters. Arora also mentioned that adequate CRPF deployment shall be ensured in the poll-bound states. With the announcement of the poll dates, the Model Code of Conduct has come into force. The expenditure limit of the Puducherry will be Rs.22 lakh per constituency and Rs.30.8 lakh for the 4 states.

Read: Before Tamil Nadu Polls, CM Palaniswamy Waives Jewelry Loans Of Farmers & Self-help Groups

Watch the EC press conference here:

📡LIVE NOW📡



Press Conference by Election Commission of India for announcement of schedule for Legislative Assembly elections in four States and UT@ECISVEEP



Watch on PIB's🔽



YouTube: https://t.co/yatPK30vFW

Facebook: https://t.co/ykJcYlvi5bhttps://t.co/X3269Aet6U — PIB India (@PIB_India) February 26, 2021

Read: 'Metro Man' E Sreedharan Officially Joins BJP Ahead Of Kerala Assembly Polls

These are the statewide election details:

Assam (3-phase election)

126 seats (8-SC, 16-ST)

33,530 polling stations

Assembly term ending on May 31

1st phase- 47 constituencies. Date of polling- March 27

2nd phase- 39 constituencies. Date of polling- April 1

3rd phase- 40 constituencies. Date of polling- April 6

2. Tamil Nadu (Single-phase election)

234 seats (44-SC, 2-ST)

88,936 polling stations

Assembly term ending on May 24

Date of polling- April 6

3. Kerala (Single-phase election)

140 seats (14-SC, 2-ST)

40,771 polling stations

Assembly term ending on May 30

Date of polling- April 6

4. West Bengal (8-phase election)

294 seats (68-SC, 16-ST)

1,01,916 polling stations

Assembly term ending on June 1

1st phase- 30 constituencies. Date of polling- March 27

2nd phase- 30 constituencies. Date of polling- April 1

3rd phase- 31 constituencies. Date of polling- April 6

4th phase- 44 constituencies. Date of polling- April 10

5th phase- 45 constituencies. Date of polling- April 17

6th phase- 43 constituencies. Date of polling- April 22

7th phase- 36 constituencies. Date of polling- April 26

8th phase- 35 constituencies. Date of polling- April 29.

5. Puducherry (Single-phase election)

30 seats (5-SC)

1559 polling stations

Currently under President's Rule with dissolution of Assembly

Date of polling- April 6.

Read: Mamata Writes To PM Modi Seeking COVID Vaccine Procurement On Priority Ahead Of WB Polls

Read: PM Modi Breaks Silence On Puducherry Govt collapse; Says Ex-CM Served Congress Not People