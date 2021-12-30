EC Announces Timings, Postal Poll & Other Guidelines For Upcoming Assembly Elections

Ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in 2022, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sushil Chandra briefed the media regarding safety protocols as the third wave of the COVID-19 and other voting-related key details. As per the CEC, Election Commission will reach out to the doorsteps of those who are unable to come to the polling booth to vote. Additionally, live webcasting facilities will be available at around 1 lakh voting booths to ensure transparency in the election process.

Election Commissioner of India on 2022 Assembly Elections:

"People above 80 years of age, persons with disabilities, and COVID affected people who are unable to come to the polling booth, the Election Commission will reach their doorsteps for vote. VVPATs to be installed at all voting booths. Live webcasting facilities will be available at around 1 lakh voting booths to ensure transparency in the election process. As for COVID protocols, we got to know today, 86% of people got their first jabs and 49 got the second one as well. All the borders will have 24 hour CCTV," added CEC Sushil Chandra.

Timing of the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections

The CEC has announced that voting during UP Assembly elections will be held from 8 am to 6 pm on the date of polling:

Voting during Assembly elections will be held from 8am to 6pm on the date of polling: Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra on upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections pic.twitter.com/fh6zXnRNrl — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) December 30, 2021

Assembly Elections 2022: EC gears up

Earlier, the Election Commission of India had directed the Union Health Ministry to complete the COVID-19 vaccination in the five poll-bound states. The EC has also sought information from the health ministry regarding the status of vaccination in the five electoral states, especially regarding the first dose, sources told Republic Media Network.

It also instructed officials to speed up the vaccination in Uttar Pradesh, Manipur and Punjab. The Election Commission has directed poll-bound states to do maximum vaccination to contain the spread of COVID-19 and its Omicron variant. The EC on Monday had also met Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan and discussed the surge in COVID-19 cases along with vaccination status. According to ANI, EC and the health ministry will also hold similar meetings in January next year.

Notably, the five states which are all set to go into elections early next year include Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Punjab, Uttarakhand, and Manipur.