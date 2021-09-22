The Tamil Nadu State election commission (TNEC) has issued a directive to enforce a stringent code of conduct in the state as the Tamil Nadu civic polls approach. In an official release, District collectors of the state have been asked to form a 'flying squad' that is to be led by an officer, not below the rank of an executive magistrate.

The flying squads will constitute of executive magistrates in the rank of tehsildar and revenue divisional officers, an official release mentioned on Wednesday. The EC has asked the DC to make sure that the flying squads must function for 24 hours or have round the clock surveillance in the booths. The flying squads will be responsible for keeping a check and act on complaints lodged from the poll constituencies concerning violation of code of conduct, intimidation, violence, supply of money, provisions, liquor, etc., to influence the voters.

What authorities does the flying squad have?

The flying squads have been authorised to take immediate action against any offender caught with liquor, drugs or weapon. They will additionally have the authority to intervene any party cadre carrying a sum above Rs. 50,000 or more. The flying squad can even confiscate any election-related material like banners or posters worth Rs. 10,000, the official release added.

Local Body elections in Tamil Nadu

The local body elections in the nine newly formed districts in Tamil Nadu will be held in two phases between October 6 and 9. On October 6 the polls would be conducted in 39 unions. The remaining 35 unions will have their polls on October 9. The polls will start in the morning from 7 am to 6 pm. It is important to note that even COVID patients can cast their votes from 5 pm to 6 pm. The vote countings will be conducted on October 12. The nomination filing for the state local body elections had already started prior on September 15. The Tamil Nadu Election Commission has already begun appointing people for the arrangement of a systemised local body election in the state and will also uphold the order to maintain a strict code of conduct throughout the elections.

Image: PTI/Rep image