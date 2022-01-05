EC Likely To Meet Health Ministry To Discuss Safety Protocols In Poll-bound States

Ahead of the upcoming assembly polls, the Election Commission is now set to meet with the health ministry officials. The EC will likely meet with the ministry over the next two days to discuss the protocols to be followed during the upcoming assembly elections. The EC is currently holding meetings with several stakeholders of the five poll-bound states to study the preparedness ahead of the elections, which is slated to take place in the coming months.

The meeting also comes amid demands to postpone the elections in view of the rising cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in the country. According to the health ministry, the poll-bound states of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand currently has eight cases each of the Omicron variant of COVD-19. Meanwhile, Goa, Manipur, and Punjab have one case each. The EC had earlier asked the state administrations to fasten the COVID vaccination process and ensure COVID appropriate behaviour in the states.

Election Commission asks for maximum COVID vaccinations

The EC on Tuesday took stock of the evolving Coronavirus situation in the five poll-bound states and checked on the spread of the Omicron variant in these states. Earlier in a meeting, the commission had raised concern over the lack of vaccination among people in the poll-bound states. During a meeting with Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on December 27, the EC had noted that the states of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Manipur, had a lesser percentage of people administered the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

The panel is likely to announce the election dates for the five states in the first half of January. The decision will be made after deliberation over meetings with stakeholders of all states. Earlier, the EC had asked the administrations of the poll-bound states to step up the COVID vaccination efforts. The EC had also written to the chief secretaries of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur and Punjab, informing them that polling personnel come under the category of frontline workers and are eligible for the "precaution dose" of the COVID vaccines.

Image: FACEBOOK/ PTI