EC Notes Laxity In Adherence Of COVID-19 Norms During Poll Campaign, Issues Advisory

Amid the large crowds at political rallies in various poll-bound regions, the Election Commission of India took cognizance of the laxity to follow the COVID-19 prevention norms. In an advisory issued to the president or general secretary of all recognized national and state parties, the EC highlighted that people are not observing social distancing in the rallies. Noting that the political leaders are addressing the crowds without wearing a mask, the EC accused them of flouting its guidelines with impunity. It stated that the public attending the rallies is being exposed to the risk of contracting the novel coronavirus.

Terming political parties as "most important stakeholders" in the electoral process, the commission advised them to demonstrate utmost vigil and care during electioneering. Moreover, it directed the Chief Electoral Officers and the district machinery to invoke appropriate and relevant penal provisions against the candidates and organizers responsible for such violations. The EC reminded the political parties that non-compliance of COVID-19 guidelines shall attract action as per provisions of Sections 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 besides invocation of Section 188 of the IPC and other legal provisions

In its letter, the EC stated, “As representatives of public, this onerous responsibility rests with the political parties to ensure that they not only cooperate with the district machineries in following the due norms of public health safety as prescribed, but also instill a sense of discipline for civic behavior in their cadre while doing ground management during campaign times. It is requested that you may like to issue advisory to all your field representatives to demonstrate utmost vigil and care to abide by all the extant instructions in large interest of public health and avoid any penal action for breaching the provisions.”

Read: Cancel Transfer Orders As Model Code In Place For Bypolls, EC Tells MP Govt

ECI's advisory again to Political Parties to observe utmost vigil & care to abide by extant instructions during campaigning in the period of Pandemic Covid 19 - Commission takes a serious view of laxity on the part of political parties & candidates https://t.co/a1qsFzqfMM — Sheyphali Sharan (@SpokespersonECI) October 21, 2020

Read: BJP Complains To EC Against Kamal Nath's 'item' Jibe; MP CM Shivraj To Hold Silent Protest

EC frames guidelines

On August 21, the EC framed general guidelines for the conduct of elections and bypolls in various states during the period of COVID-19. The views of political parties and Chief Election Officers of states in connection with the election campaign and public meetings were taken into consideration. These guidelines cater to voters, EVMs, VVPATs, the nomination process, distribution, and collection of election material, campaigning, etc.

The emphasis was laid on mandatory wearing of masks, social distancing, regular washing of hands, sanitization and thermal screening. For instance, a maximum of 5 persons including the candidate can do door-to-door campaigning. Furthermore, the District Election Officer was asked to ensure that everyone follows the COVID-19 guidelines during roadshows and rallies,

Read: 'Bihar: EC Bans Publication Of Uncertified Ads On Polling Day And Day Before It