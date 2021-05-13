EC Postpones Biennial Elections To Legislative Councils Of Andhra & Telangana Amid COVID

As the country battles the COVID-19 crisis, the Election Commission of India (EC) on Wednesday has reviewed the matter and decided to postpone the Biennial elections to Legislative Councils of Andhra Pradesh & Telangana. EC stated that it won't be appropriate to conduct elections during the second wave of the pandemic. The elections will not be held till the pandemic situation in the states significantly improves and conditions become conducive to hold polls, added EC.

"EC has reviewed the matter & decided that due to 2nd wave of #COVID19, it wouldn't be appropriate to hold the biennial election to Legislative Councils of Andhra Pradesh & Telangana till pandemic situation significantly improves & conditions become conducive to hold these polls", said EC.

Earlier, the Election Commission had decided that Biennial Election to the Andhra Pradesh State Legislative Council from Teachers Constituencies and Telangana State Legislative Council from Graduates’ Constituencies will be held on March 14 of this year. The term of office of two members each of the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Legislative Council has expired on March 29 due to the retirement of the sitting members.

Kerala HC Lauds EC & State Police for following COVID Norms

Amid the unprecedented second wave of the coronavirus across the country, the Kerala High Court on Friday appreciated the effort of the Election Commission and the state police in ensuring no violation of the COVID-19 protocols by any political party in connection with the counting of votes for the Assembly elections on May 2. However, the court also observed that the present situation would have been better if everyone was collectively careful.

COVID Cases in Andhra Pradesh

As per the Ministry of Health & Welfare, Andhra Pradesh on Thursday reported 10,554 new COVID cases with 19,508 recoveries and 293 deaths. The total active cases of the state remain at 1,72,735 with 12,9,658 total recoveries and 16,471 deaths.

COVID Cases in Telangana

As per the Ministry of Health & Welfare, Telangana on Thursday reported 1,003 new COVID cases with 5,695 recoveries and 31 deaths. The total active cases of the state remain at 59,133 with 49,744 total recoveries and 2,834 deaths.

COVID Cases in India

As per Union Health Ministry, India reported 3,62,727 new COVID-19 cases, 3,52,181 discharges and 4,120 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Total cases: 2,37,03,665

Total discharges: 1,97,34,823

Death toll: 2,58,317

Active cases: 37,10,525

Total vaccination: 17,72,14,256

