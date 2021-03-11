EC Refutes TMC's Allegations On Mamata 'attack'; Says 'state Responsible For Law & Order'

Refuting Trinamool's allegations on the Central Election Commission (CEC), the election body on Thursday, pointed out that the EC has not 'taken over day-to-day governance of any state including Bengal'. Calling the attack 'unfortunate', EC said that the incident must be inquired into promptly. Trinamool has held EC responsible for the lapse in security rather than West Bengal police after TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee was allegedly attacked by '4-5 unknown persons' in Nandigram.

EC: 'Not in charge of law & order'

The EC clarified that DGP Virender was removed based on the recommendation its state observers and his removal could not be connected to the attack on Banerjee. Moreover, it stated that ADG (Law & order) was also changed based on special observers' recommendations. Condemning insinuations that the poll dates were decided on the behest of a particular party (read: BJP), EC stated it was not necessary to consult the state government on such transfers as they are temporary measures. Stating that the life and security of the CM was the responsibility of the law and order machinery of Bengal, the EC has stated that an FIR has been filed with the local authorities regarding the 'attack'. READ | Mamata Banerjee injured LIVE UPDATES: TMC claims 'EC responsible'; CM undergoes more tests

TMC: 'EC responsible more than police'

Earlier in the day, Bengal Education minister Partha Chatterjee held the Election Commission responsible for the lapse in security rather than West Bengal police, demanding them to investigate into the issue. Stating that the TMC will raise black flags throughout Bengal in protest against the attack, he alleged a BJP hand behind the attack. Trinamool MPs are set to meet the EC in Delhi, alleging a threat to the life of the Bengal CM. The EC has a sought a report from the Bengal secretary by Friday on the incident.

Lashing at the EC, Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee said, "The EC is more responsible than the police (for the incident). We have visited the EC and requested them to investigate. We have decided that on Friday, tomorrow, we will unfurl black flags in every corner of the state from 3 pm to 5 pm - in every district, every block. It will be a silent protest." READ | Mamata 'attacked': TMC holds EC responsible rather than police; to hold state-wide protest

Mamata allegedly attacked

On Wednesday, hours after filing her nomination from Nandigram, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee abruptly left her on-ground campaign claiming that she was attacked and sustained a leg injury. CM Mamata Banerjee has alleged that she was attacked by 4-5 people while she was returning after performing a puja in a temple at Barulia Bazar in Nandigram, adding that no security official was present when she was attacked. She alleged that 4-5 people pushed her into her car and closed the door on her foot, leading to her injury. Doctors stated that the CM has suffered severe bone injuries in her left ankle and foot, and injuries in the right shoulder, forearm and neck and is currently being monitored at Kolkata's SSKM institute.

Some politcians from BJP and Congress have condemned the attack while some have termed it a 'political drama'. Moreover, some eyewitnesses have refuted Mamata's claims, stating that she was injured as the car door hit a poster and that 'no one pushed her'. Witnessing a three-way battle between BJP, TMC and Congress-Left, Bengal is set to go to polls in 8 phases - March 27, April 1, April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26, and April 29 with results to be announced on May 2.

Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with non-stop breaking news from West Bengal in the run-up to the crucial assembly elections. Tap here to watch.