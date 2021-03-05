EC Rejects TMC's Demand To Replace WB Polls In-charge; Affirms 'full Faith In Sudeep Jain'

On Friday, the Election Commission of India rejected TMC's demand for the removal of Deputy Election Commissioner Sudeep Jain as the in-charge for the West Bengal election. Maintaining that all its officials are discharging their duties as per the Constitution, it reposed full faith in Jain's integrity. Moreover, it dealt with the two specific objections raised by TMC MP Derek O'Brien. Accusing Jain of filing a biased report after the vandalization of the Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar statue, O'Brien highlighted that no action was taken against BJP members allegedly responsible for this act.

Moreover, he pointed out that the EC had to withdraw Jain's decision to form the Quick Response Team comprising the state police and the Central Armed Police Forces to be led by a CAPF officer during the 2019 General Election. The EC stressed that both these decisions were taken in the interest of holding free, fair and peaceful elections. At the same time, it affirmed that corrective action is taken immediately in case of any concrete allegation.

In a statement, the EC noted, "The Commission would like to categorically state that all our Deputy Election Commissioners and other officials posted in the ECI headquarters and/or working in the field are discharging their duties strictly as per Constitution of India and the various extant rules regarding the conduct of elections. There could be an odd exception here or there in which case EC takes corrective action immediately. In the immediate case, the Commission has full faith in the integrity and fairness of Shri Sudeep Jain, DEC."

TMC cries foul

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV on this occasion, TMC MP Saugata MP expressed his dissatisfaction with the EC's response. According to him, the neutrality of the Assembly polls will be affected if Jain continues to function as the election in-charge. Furthermore, he questioned the tearing hurry of the EC in absolving the Deputy Election Commissioner of all charges. The polling in West Bengal will be conducted on March 27, April 1, April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26 and April 29. The counting of votes shall take place on May 2.

TMC MP Saugata Roy remarked, "We will remain dissatisfied because we have given concrete examples of Mr.Sudeep Jain's partisan behaviour. We feel that if he continues as in-charge of West Bengal election, the neutrality of the election will be affected. That's why we have put in the complaint. We will further send it to the Election Commission which is the only process. We do not know why the Election Commission was in a hurry to absolve him of all the charges."

